"He’s here NBA MVP regular season" - Isiah Thomas lobbies for Devin Booker to win the Maurice Podoloff trophy

Three-time All-Star Devin Booker, has elevated his performance over the year – turning himself into an elite scorer. He’s been consistent, shooting above 45% from the field over the last four seasons. On the 24th of March, five years ago, Booker put up a historic night – scoring 70 points in a 120-130 loss against the Boston Celtics.

Devin Booker became the youngest player to achieve such a feat, being only 20-years-old, in just his second season in the league. To achieve that enormous total, he converted 21 field goals; including just four three-pointers. He dropped 24 of his 26 free-throw attempts, displaying great body control while drawing fouls.

Amidst a strong performance this season for Booker, former NBA legend Isiah Thomas took to his Twitter account to earmark Booker as an MVP caliber player. He drew a reference to Devin Booker’s momentous 70-point game anniversary to say:

“In case you forgot Devin Booker [Suns], he was on the rise and now he’s here. NBA MVP regular season.”

Devin Booker joined the elite company of high-scoring individuals that night, which included the late Kobe Bryant with 81 points in 2006.

Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, and David Robinson are the other names that have scored 70 points or more in a single game. Wilt Chamberlain is another big name when it comes to individual scoring, recording 70+ points multiple times.

Deserves some MVP love. Devin Booker this season:— Leading scorer on the best team— 26/5/5 per game— 2nd in midrange makes (DeRozan)— 57 FG%, 41 3P% in the clutch— 22-5 record in clutch games— 8-3 record without CP— 28/5/7 on 52/40/90% without CPDeserves some MVP love. https://t.co/dJln2oZi0n

Booker has become a hunter for scoring records and the pace at which he is going will end up in an even more elite pool. In his previous fixture this season, Booker scored 28 points in a win against the Timberwolves – which helped him surpass the 11,000 career points mark. And he is just 25-years-old.

Throughout the season, Booker has played 62 games, averaging 26 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Over the last five games, the scoring has improved to 30 points per game. The Phoenix Suns (59-14) currently sit on top of the Western Conference, holding the best record in the league.

Devin Booker has to come out hungrier after getting a taste of the playoffs last year

Chris Paul’s entry into the Phoenix Suns immediately pushed them into the playoffs last season. His presence gave the team a veteran presence that they could depend on to help them out of tough stretches.

Devin Booker made solid contributions to the campaign, putting up multiple 40-point nights throughout the 2021 playoffs.

In the 2021 Finals, Booker averaged 28.2 points and four assists, but the Milwaukee Bucks became unstoppable after Game 2. The series ended in disappointment for the Phoenix Suns, but also gave them a whole lot of experience.

Carrying on the regular season momentum into the playoffs and striving for consistency should be the focus for Booker – having a capable roster around him.

