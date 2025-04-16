Devin Booker's potential $149.8 million extension after Suns fire Mike Budenholzer amid playoffs flop has fans divided

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is expected to receive a contract extension this offseason, according to Forbes' Evan Sidery. The Suns could reportedly offer Booker a two-year, $149.8 million extension. However, the All-Star guard has just started his four-year, $220,441,984 deal with the franchise and won't expire until the 2027-28 season.

This update came after Phoenix fired head coach Mike Budenholzer for missing out on the postseason with a 36-46 record. The new rumored two-year deal could net him approximately $75 million. If the contract is offered and Booker eventually signs, it will start at the 2028-29 campaign.

Fans were divided on the Suns' plan to give Booker an extension following a disastrous season. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the former Kentucky star's contract situation.

"He’s staying in Phoenix for the rest of his career," a fan said.

"Good he deserves it," another fan commented.

"75Ms ??? Yea if I’m Book I would be sun for life too," one fan said.

Other fans didn't like the idea of Booker staying in Phoenix and the organization spending the amount of money for their star.

"F**k no, not worth it. Whatia mismanagement of resources this would be," a fan said.

"So they are committing to not being a serious basketball team," another fan said.

"Matt Ishbia is the dumbest owner in sports," one fan said.

Devin Booker finished his 10th season in Phoenix averaging 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, most fans are concerned about how the franchise will surround the 6-foot-6 guard with enough help.

There are rumors that Kevin Durant may depart the team during the summer. In addition, Bradley Beal's future with the Suns is still up in the air following trade attempts.

Devin Booker reportedly had a 'contentious' relationship with Bud

After just one season, the Suns fired Bud as their head coach. Before the season started, the front office had a positive outlook with their hire, signing him to a five-year, $50 million contract.

However, the season didn't go as planned, and they missed out on the postseason. Following the decision to let go of the former Milwaukee Bucks head coach, it was revealed that he had a contentious relationship with Devin Booker.

According to The Athletic's Doug Haller, Sam Amick and Fred Katz:

"Bud's contentious relationship with four-time All-Star and franchise centerpiece Devin Booker, as well as several other key players, was seen internally as a major issue."

According to the league insiders, this played a significant part in the firing of Bud.

