Video: "They gotta wake up tomorrow and have the same life they had" - Devin Booker sends a message by sharing LeBron James' iconic speech from 2011 NBA Finals

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted a preseason game against Australian club Adelaide 36ers on Sunday night. The Suns were listed as 29.5-point favorites heading into the contest. Nobody could've predicted what would happen next.

In a shocking turn of events, the 36ers walked away with a 134-124 victory over the Suns. It was the first time in seven years that an NBA team lost to an international team in the United States. EuroLeague powerhouse Fenerbache beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-96 at Barclays Center on October 5, 2015.

The Suns were the punchline for a lot of jokes on social media following the major upset. After seeing all the online slander, Booker decided to respond to the critics. He drew inspiration from an old press conference clip of LA Lakers star LeBron James.

During the press conference, James was asked about his own critics. The future Hall of Famer went on to say that even if he comes up short, nothing will change in his life. James added that he will never stop living how he wants, even if people are rooting for him to fail.

Booker dug up the clip and posted it on his Instagram with the caption "mood."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(h/t Devin Booker just posted a screenshot from this LeBron press conference(h/t @AhnFireDigital Devin Booker just posted a screenshot from this LeBron press conference 👀(h/t @AhnFireDigital) https://t.co/eoIiB1gXJF

Devin Booker is taking the right approach in regards to the Phoenix Suns' critics

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 1

Unfortunately for Devin Booker and the Suns, the critics are not going away anytime soon. The shocking loss to the 36ers is the latest addition to a litany of things that will be hanging over the team this season.

The biggest dark cloud Phoenix will be dealing with is the situation with current owner Robert Sarver. After a months-long investigation, it was brought to light that he created a work environment filled with misogyny and racism. The league handed him a one-year suspension. He has now started the process of selling his stake in the franchise.

Another issue the Suns must address involves center Deandre Ayton. While they were able to retain him in restricted free agency, there still appears to be a disconnect between him and the organization.

Ayton recently admitted that he did not speak to head coach Monty Williams all summer. The last time the two spoke to each other was during the team's Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last postseason.

With all the outside noise surrounding the team, Booker is taking the right approach. He has chosen to ignore the critics and focus solely on basketball. The All-Star guard knows he can't change what people are going to say. He doesn't need to focus his energy on things he can't control.

The Suns face the Mavericks in their 2022-23 season opener on October 19.

Poll : 0 votes