Devin Booker shouts out Kevin Durant after career night against Nuggets

Devin Booker's humility was on display once again following a career night that saw him drop 47 playoff points on the Denver Nuggets, leading the Phoenix Suns to their first victory of the Western Conference semi-finals series.

As Devin Booker sat in front of the media during his post-game press conference, he credited Kevin Durant's scoring gravity as a reason why he was able to cause so much damage to a robust Nugget's defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“KD draws so much attention, it left me wide open for a couple of threes," Booker said. "And, you know, just getting the easy ones”

Devin Booker is currently leading the NBA playoffs in scoring, averaging 36.9 points per night, and sits four spots ahead of Kevin Durant, who is fifth in scoring throughout the current postseason.

Yet, the offensive duo is certainly clicking at the right time, following Durant's move to the Suns around the February 9 trade deadline, their latest performance saw them claw their team back into a series against a stern Nuggets roster.

Kevin Durant was also an impactful member of the Suns' rotation during their victory over the Nuggets, providing 39 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks on 38.7% shooting from the field, as he flirted with a triple-double stat line throughout his 43 minutes of playing time.

Interestingly, the Suns managed to secure the victory over Denver despite missing veteran point guard Chris Paul, who missed the game due to a groin strain injury, opening the way for Cameron Payne to start the game and push the tempo.

Jamal Murray rues missed chances against Suns

When addressing the media following the Nuggets' loss, Jamal Murray discussed his performance, noting how he missed some open shots that could have swung the game in Denver's favor.

"I missed some open shots again, so that sucks," Murray said. "Yeah, that one sucks. 1-for-6 from three, a lot of them open. The corner one I was logged down, so I understand why I missed. But you know, sidestep three on Landale - short. Pull-up three when they didn't block up - short or long. So, I mean, I gotta make those for us to cut the lead, especially in the fourth. I just went cold in the fourth; that can't happen."

Out of all the remaining teams in the postseason, the Suns have the lowest defensive rating, allowing 115.7 points per 100 possession, yet their offense is ranked third, behind the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

As such, it's no surprise that Phoenix was able to put up 121 points in their Game 3 win, but the fact that they managed to limit the three-point scoring prowess of Murray was a testament to their hustle and desire to win the contest.

Murray walked away from the game with 32 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 13-of-29 shooting from the field but just 1-of-6 from the perimeter.

Now, both teams will turn their attention toward Game 4, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix - a game where the Suns will be looking to even out the series at 2-2.

Poll : 0 votes