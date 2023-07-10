Devin Booker shows support for Jonah Hill on Instagram after the actor gets canceled for "boundary setting"

Devin Booker has established himself as one of the top young talents in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns star recently took to Instagram to show support for Jonah Hill by sharing a photo of the 'Superbad' star after the actor was accused of being emotionally abusive to his ex-girlfriend.

Check out Devin Booker's Instagram post of Jonah Hill below:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Devin Booker shows support for Jonah Hill Devin Booker shows support for Jonah Hill https://t.co/nKqDOgEkVn

The accusations against Hill came from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady, who he dated for around a year before calling things off in 2022. Brady alleged that Hill was emotionally abusive and a 'misogynistic narcissist' as he did not want her surfing with other men, posting photos in swimsuits to social media or hanging out with friends that he did not approve of.

Brady revealed several text messages between the two from while they were dating in an attempt to reveal the nature of Hill's behavior. While she received plenty of public support, there was also backlash due to her decision to publicly share the text messages nearly two years later, particularly considering that Hill welcomed his first child with his current girlfriend just over a month ago.

While plenty felt that the actor's set of demands were controlling and prevented Brady from furthering her career, there was plenty of pushback to that notion. Supporters of Hill pointed out that he was simply setting boundaries of what he was comfortable with in a relationship.

Although the context behind his text messages may seem controlling, he made it clear that he would support Brady's decision if she did not agree to his boundaries. Furthermore, fans of Hill noted that both parties in a relationship should be able to express what they are comfortable with their partner doing.

What is Devin Booker's relationship with Jonah Hill?

It is unclear if Devin Booker has a relationship with Jonah Hill. Despite his public support, the pair have never been seen together and not much is known on whether or not they are friends. While Hill is wearing a Phoenix Suns jersey in the photo shared by Booker, it appears to be a generic jersey without a name or number.

Hill is a noted fan of the LA Lakers, however, it appears that he has a supporter in Booker. While social media users have debated Hill's position in his previous relationship, the actor has not publicly responded to the claims that he was emotionally abusive.

