Devin Booker shuts down rumors of Suns HC Mike Budenholzer urging him to tone down his voice on the floor

Devin Booker put an end to the rumors of a tense relationship between him and Phoenix Suns head coach, Mike Budenholzer. NBA insider Chris Haynes had earlier reported that coach Budenholzer had allegedly asked Devin Booker to tone down his voice on the court and in team huddles to ensure that the coach's voice was heard.

Ad

He has also reported that the meeting in which Booker was told this, left "the star shocked". On Sunday, Booker addressed the rumors during a media interaction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We've had multiple conversations. I can't seem to find one that sticks out more than the others", the star guard said. "It's a player-coach relationship. When things start going bad, everybody tries to point fingers to find out what's wrong. People are going to come up with stuff. The relationship is great. We're on the same page, we're trying to win and that's that."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Suns have lost seven out of their last 10 games and currently sit four games below .500, with a 28-32 record, good for the 11th seed, just outside the play-in picture. The four-time All-Star in his 10th season with the Suns was quick to shut down the idea that any conversation that he may have had with Coach Budenholzer was different from the regular meetings that they have.

Devin Booker speaks out about Suns' poor record after loss to Pelicans at home

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns hosted the lowly 15-43 Pelicans in the first of two back-to-back matchups. It was a game that the Suns desperately needed to win as they hoped to begin their playoff push. However, they lost 124-116 to the Pelicans, marking their 10th loss in 12 games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Speaking with reporters after the game, Booker said the Suns were "skipping over details and always taking the 'get 'em next time mentality'". Booker implied that their mindset had possibly led them to lose games that they should have won. Additionally, Booker felt that a team could only have that mentality for a limited period and that the line on their poor mindset "should've been drawn a long time ago."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback