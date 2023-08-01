Devin Booker spotted partying with girls on yacht after splitting up with Kendall Jenner

In the downtime of the NBA offseason, Devin Booker appers to be enjoying himself. The Phoenix Suns star was recently spotted on a yatch full of women in bikinis.

Devin Booker has been out of the spotlight for some time now, but he is clearly enjoying his summer. This boat party was one of the many action-packed events of his vacation in Europe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with his woman-filled yatch, Booker was also seen chopping it up with an NBA legend. The All-Star guard got spotted with Michael Jordan, who is also enjoying a European vacation at the moment.

As a 26-year-old NBA star, it is not shocking to see Booker partying it up in the offseason like this. However, what makes it interesting is noteworthy dating life.

For most of his career, Booker was in a romantic relationship with Kendall Jenner. The two made the mutual decision to split this year after dating for a handful of years. Booker hasn't been seen with anyone since the split, while Jenner has been running around with award-winning artist Bad Bunny.

Why did Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split?

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner tried to make it work. But in the end, their careers got in the way. Due to both having such hectic schedules, they decided to call it quits. It was reportedly a mutual parting, and the two still keep in touch from time to time.

Before Booker, Jenner has dated a handful of current NBA players. The most notable being Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons.

As someone who is constantly on the road, it must be tough to maintain a healthy relationship. Especially with someone who is also in the spotlight. Booker and Jenner made it work for awhile, but it all just became too much.

With no distractions, Booker can now put all his focus and energy into getting the Phoenix Suns back to the NBA Finals. Luckily for him, the front office has put him in a prime position to do so. After trading for Kevin Durant at this year's trade deadline, Phoenix acquired Bradely Beal in a blockbuster with the Washington Wizards.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)