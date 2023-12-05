Devin Booker travels in style ahead of NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals with $2184 Bottega Veneta bag

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will visit LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Phoenix entered the knockout round as the Western Conference’s Wild Card team. LA, meanwhile, won West Group A, the same bracket as the Suns to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals. The winner will earn a slot in the semifinals.

The Suns boarded a plane for Hollywood as soon as possible to get ready for the mouthwatering matchup. “Book” was spotted carrying a $2184 Bottega Veneta bag for the flight. The brown bag and the brown cap were the perfect contrast to his all-white ensemble. Booker is one of the NBA’s best-dressed players off the court and he didn’t disappoint for the Suns’ trip to Los Angeles.

Having Devin Booker on the flight should be good news for Phoenix Suns fans. He previously sat out in the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 1 due to a sprained ankle. The three-time All-Star returned the following night versus the Memphis Grizzlies and put on a superb display. When he’s healthy, he’s been a major factor in the Suns’ success.

Devin Booker finally gets a chance to play against the LA Lakers this season

The Phoenix Suns lost by a combined eight points against the LA Lakers this season. In their two losses, Devin Booker was sidelined due to different injuries. He sat out with left foot soreness on Oct. 26 and had a strained right calf on Nov. 10.

After the Suns’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Suns coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Booker only had minimal soreness on his previously sprained ankle. He led the Suns with 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in their win over the Grizzlies. Phoenix will be hoping he’s 100% ready for the LA Lakers.

In 11 games this season, Devin Booker is averaging 27.9 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds. He is shooting 47.2%, including 39.7% from deep. A big part of the Suns’ scoring and playmaking threats go out the window if he isn’t available.

Booker’s presence should open up more opportunities for Kevin Durant. In the two losses to the LA Lakers, LeBron James and his crew had a simple defensive plan late in both games. They loaded up on Durant and dared somebody to beat them. No one on the Suns stepped up to help the former MVP.

With Devin Booker around, LA’s defense will have to account for his scoring and playmaking. Loading up on Durant will no longer be as easy compared to the previous two games they met.