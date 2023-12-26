Devin Booker x Air Max 95-inspired Nike Books 1: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

On Christmas Day, Devin Booker debuted a new installment of his first signature shoe. The coloryway was inspired by the Neon colorway of a nostalgic pair of Air Max's.

Earlier this year, Devin Booker joined the long list of NBA stars to have a signature shoe with Nike. Among the most notable is Kobe Bryant, someone Booker has always idolized. During the first week of the regular season, Nike announced the start of Booker's line with the "Nike Book 1."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For those wanted to secure a pair of Nike Book 1's, you're going to have to wait. While the Phoneix Suns star has begun wearing his signature shoe, they are not on the shelves yet. Per the official press release, the shoes are going to be available for purchase in the spring of 2024. Upon release, they will come out in two colorways to start.

Unlike most athletes, Booker did not get a Nike deal at the start of his career. He inked a lucrative deal with the iconic brand in the summer of 2022, a year after he led the Suns to the NBA Finals.

Booker, 25, has been in the NBA for eight years now. He is a three-time All-Star and has received All-NBA honors on one occasion.

Devin Booker Christmas Day clip going viral on social media

On Christmas Day, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns found themselves matched up against the Dallas Mavericks. While mic'd up, a soundbite from the All-Star guard has made waves on social media.

In the clip, the Suns are preparing to run a dribble hand-off so Booker can attack the basketball. However, the pass ends up getting tipped and Luka Doncic gets an easy lay up on the other end. Booker ended up being the only one to get back on defense in hopes of stopping the fastbreak.

As the game continues, Booker can be heard airing out his frustrations. He was not pleased with his teammate for not trying to get back after giving the ball away in the first place.

Expand Tweet

Thanks to a dominant performance from Doncic, the Mavericks were able to take down the Suns by a final score of 128-114. The All-Star guard finished with a stat line of 50 points, six rebounds, 15 assists and four steals.

Booker's frustrations are likely stemming from the Suns' lackluster start to the year. After entering the season as possible finals contenders, they are now under .500 with a record of 14-15.