  "DHam Would've Dropped 6 Salutes": Fans React to JJ Redick's Lakers Locker Room Speech Compared to Darvin Ham's "Phrases"

"DHam Would’ve Dropped 6 Salutes": Fans React to JJ Redick's Lakers Locker Room Speech Compared to Darvin Ham's "Phrases"

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 26, 2025 14:46 GMT
(Image Source: Lakers YouTube, NBA YouTube)

Lakers coach JJ Redick continues to impress majority of the team's fan base with his commanding locker room presence and ability to influence the players. It reportedly became an issue for former coach Darvin Ham toward the end of his two-year stint in LA.

The fans also lost trust in the coach, especially after his post-game quotes didn't sit well with them following losses. Many felt that Ham lacked the Xs and Os knowledge and ability to lead the players during times of adversity.

On the other hand, Redick, who was inexperienced as a coach, settled in well early into his job. His experience as a player and then a media member seemingly allowed him to adapt to such circumstances.

On Friday, Redick displayed that after the Lakers got their first win of the season against the Timberwolves. The Amazon Prime cast showed a video of Redick's intense locker room speech after the game, which impressed the Lakers faithful.

Here's what JJ Redick said:

"We will talk about reference points throughout the year. When you build something, you need a reference point. This is a reference point win for us, early in the season. We beat a team that has been in the Western Conference finals two years in a row and had all their guys; that's a reference point.
"More importantly, regardless of the result, the reference point of us playing hard. Did you guys feel it? 'Cause I saw it! I felt it and I didn't play."
The Lakers fans instantly felt the intensity and drew comparisons to Darvin Ham. Here's how they reacted:

JJ Redick appreciates the Lakers fans for caring

JJ Redick is aware of the extremes of the Lakers fan base due to its passion for the team. The feelings among the Lakers' faithful towards the coach and the players can change nightly depending on the results. It has been a pattern and highlighted more in the day and age of social media.

Redick acknowledged the angst among the team's fan base after the opening night loss to the Warriors on Tuesday raised several eyebrows.

He spoke about it after Friday's win, saying (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin):

"I have great respect for the fan bases that care. I've already been warned by the NBA I'm not allowed to use cuss word in here, but I like fan bases that that give a ____. They care. And so I appreciate it."

Redick referenced his time in Philadelphia as a player, as well as being the Lakers coach for a year, suggesting he knows the overreactions from such fan bases after every result.

JJ Redick admitted that it didn't impact the way the Lakers prepared for Friday's contest or take a heavy toll on him or the players.

