Did 50 Cent wear "Free Diddy" t-shirt at Pacers-Knicks Game 4? Closer look at rapper's viral post

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 28, 2025 05:49 GMT
Did 50 Cent wear &quot;Free Diddy&quot; t-shirt at Pacers-Knicks Game 4? Closer look at rapper
Did 50 Cent wear "Free Diddy" t-shirt at Pacers-Knicks Game 4? Closer look at rapper's viral post. [photo: 50cent/IG]

50 Cent attended Game 4 of the Indiana Pacers’ showdown against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Before tip-off, the rapper, also known as Curtis Jackson, posed for photos while the Pacers started warmups in the background. Indy star Tyrese Haliburton came up behind him to acknowledge his presence.

Ad

The "In Da Club" hitmaker wore a Balmain shirt with the brand’s name stretched across the front.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, somebody from the rapper’s camp edited the photo to change the print on the shirt to a “Free Diddy” call.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

50 Cent went along with the joke, shared the photo on Instagram, and wrote:

“Bro this game is crazy 🤦‍♂️”
Ad

The face-palm emoji told the tale of Jackson’s real feelings behind the photoshopped image.

50 Cent has long criticized Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy, who is facing multiple federal charges. Jackson announced in September last year that he was working as an executive producer for a Netflix docuseries on his rival. With that history in the background, somebody trolled the 'Candy Shop' rapper with the “Free Diddy” sign.

50 Cent watched Tyrese Haliburton put on a show in Game 4

50 Cent came to cheer for the Indiana Pacers and got what he wanted. Tyrese Haliburton put on a show in front of the rapper and thousands of fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Haliburton delivered 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals and no turnovers to carry the Pacers to a 130-121 win.

Ad

Haliburton started hot, dropping 15 points and six assists to lead Indy’s sizzling start. The Pacers continued to lead at halftime behind the all-around brilliance of their franchise cornerstone. He already tallied 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds after two quarters.

Ad

With celebrities sitting at courtside, Tyrese Haliburton sustained his dazzling form in the second half. The point guard carved up the New York Knicks’ defense with his scoring and playmaking. The rapper came for a show, and Haliburton delivered an error-free performance that gave the Pacers a 3-1 series lead.

Curtis Jackson had fun following the Indiana Pacers’ impressive win. Despite the “Free Diddy” trolling, he enjoyed the game and joined in on the joke.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications