  • Did Ace Bailey push for a trade to Washington Wizards? NBA insider reveals Jazz rookie's pre-draft antics

Did Ace Bailey push for a trade to Washington Wizards? NBA insider reveals Jazz rookie's pre-draft antics

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:37 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
Ace Bailey at 2025 NBA Draft - Source: Imagn

One of the biggest storylines coming out of the 2025 NBA Draft was Ace Bailey's alleged refusal to work out for a number of teams. Now, an NBA insider has confirmed multiple reports on Bailey's pre-draft antics.

According to Marc Stein, Bailey and his team were indeed making moves to try to ensure that he would be drafted by his preferred ball club.

"It's been revealed: Ace Bailey refused pre-draft workouts from all interested teams to try to force his way to the Washington Wizards at No. 6, per @TheSteinLine," Legion Hoops CEO Jacob Ortiz tweeted on Monday.
Right around the time of the draft, there were reports about Bailey's refusal to work out for teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, both of which owned top five selections. When asked about his decision to skip these workouts, the former Rutgers star gave noncommittal responses, talking about controlling what he can control and "focusing on basketball."

Ironically, Bailey's plan didn't work. While the 76ers passed on him and took Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe, the Jazz ended up taking Bailey with the no. 5 pick, despite his refusal to work out with them.

A week later, the Jazz signed Bailey and no. 18 pick Walter Clayton Jr. to their rookie deals. During a Utah Summer League matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, Bailey had 18 points (50% shooting from the field), seven rebounds, and three assists to help the Jazz secure a 112-111 win.

Time will tell if the Jazz will be able to help Bailey reach his full potential. For now, the scenario of Bailey playing for the Wizards will remain a what-if scenario.

Ace Bailey gets snubbed by coaches and executives in Rookie of the Year poll

This past weekend, ESPN released an offseason survey covering topics like MVP predictions and speculations on LeBron James' potential landing spot in 2026. One of the questions in this survey was: Who will be Rookie of the Year?

For what it's worth, Bailey did not get a single vote among the 20 coaches, scouts, and executives responding to this question. Top draft pick Cooper Flagg got 19 votes, while his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel received one vote.

Bailey, however, did get one vote for the question "Who will be the best player from the class of 2025 in five years?" Flagg, meanwhile, got 18 votes for this question.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
