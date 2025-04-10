Did Anthony Davis really ignore LeBron James during Lakers vs Mavs game? Examining viral rumors

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were on the same floor for the first time as opponents since 2019. Davis sat out the Dallas Mavericks game against the LA Lakers on Feb. 25, so he could not go up against his former teammate. On Wednesday, the two finally went up against each other during Luka Doncic’s return to his old haunting ground.

A few moments before tip-off, a clip of Davis walking past James promptly went viral. NBA Centel, a parody account on X (formerly Twitter), wrote that AD did not acknowledge the four-time MVP.

During that specific sequence, the star big man walked by without saying something to James. However, the clip was only part of the story as both shared a warm hug and dapped up before lining up for the jump ball.

Early in the game, Anthony Davis and LeBron James had fun jostling for position under the basket. Jaxson Hayes, another former Davis teammate, joined the fray by casually pushing AD into James.

There does not seem to be bad blood between Davis and AD following the shocking trade in early February. King James insisted that he only knew about the trade after the deal was completed. When they met in LA for the first time since the blockbuster transaction, they warmly embraced before Davis received a video tribute from the Lakers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James have struggled in their first head-to-head meeting since 2019

The highly anticipated showdown between Anthony Davis and LeBron James had its moments and occasional bumps. LA led 83-76 after three quarters behind Luka Doncic’s 38 points, including 31 in the first half. James contributed 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting, including 0-for-2 from deep.

The Mavericks leaned on a balanced attack to keep in step with their visitors. Davis had nine points in 24 minutes behind 4-for-9 shooting, including 0-for-1 from 3-point distance. AD contributed nine rebounds and five assists.

Naji Marshall, who had 23 points at the end of the third quarter, picked up the scoring slack to compensate for Davis’ struggles. Former Lakers Max Christie also gave the team a boost off the bench with nine points.

With a quarter left to play in a crucial game, Anthony Davis and LeBron James could still turn up the heat.

