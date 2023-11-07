Did Anthony Davis have sperm cramps? Viral rumors debunked

Anthony Davis suffered a groin spasm during the LA Lakers' matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday. That was enough for trolls to have some fun at the big's expense.

While there were genuine concerns about his injury on social media, meme handles were spreading rumors about what transpired even before any official word from the team.

Renowned troll account, Ballsack Sports, called it "sperm cramps," and that sent Lakers fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a tizzy. Not only did it garner quite the laughs, but it also went viral in double quick time, leading to more buzz about the former NBA champion.

Safe to say, Davis did not suffer from sperm cramps. While the latter is a condition, that's not what he went through. By the end of the game, a 108-107 loss for the Lakers, the center gave an update and what was initially called a groin spasm was later explained to be a hip injury.

"Everything will be fine": Anthony Davis provides promising update after hip injury

The last thing the LA Lakers needed was another injury to one of their bigs, and fortunately for them, Anthony Davis seems to be doing fine. The latest update came from the man himself, and that spells good news for Lakers fans.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Davis assured that he's fine and is available for the Wednesday game against the Houston Rockets.

"I think letting it calm down, just talking to my trainer, everything will be fine."

Davis has been excellent for the Lakers, averaging 23.9 points and 12.0 rebounds. Earlier this summer, they signed him to a three-year, $186 million deal, betting on his ability to maintain his high-performance levels.

With LeBron James set to turn 39 this December, the expectations are high, especially from Davis. While James continues to defy odds and stay consistent, the big has seen his fair share of injuries over the years, playing just over 50% of the regular season games.

The Lakers made some smart roster moves by fitting James and Anthony Davis with the right pieces. Nevertheless, they still need Davis to play the maximum number of games to realize their objective of winning another NBA championship.