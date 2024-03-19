Did Anthony Edwards break his finger against Jazz? Closer look as All-Star reflects on thunderous dunk over John Collins

On Monday, Anthony Edwards threw down what many are calling the dunk of the year. While it might go on to be one of this season's top highlights, it did come at a price.

Midway through the third quarter against the Utah Jazz, Edwards found himself with one man to beat at the rim. With a full head of steam, he rose up and threw down a thunderous dunk on John Collins.

When talking about the play after the game, Anthony Edwards admitted that he hurt himself on this dunk. He dislocated his finger, likely getting it caught on the rim.

Edwards ended up staying in the game, and had a dominant outing against the Utah Jazz. He logged 38 minutes and finished with a stat line of 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. The Minnestoa Timberwolves went on to win the game by a final score of 114-104.

The Timberwolves star was not the only player hurt from this play. Collins would end up leaving the game after suffering a head contusion trying to defend Edwards at the rim.

Anthony Edwards continues to lead the charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves

After a disappointing season last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves have bounced back in a big way this season. In the final stretch of the regular season, they are battling with the OKC Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference.

While most of the Timberwolves' success has been attributed to their defense, there are many other factors. One of them being the high-level play of Anthony Edwards. The former No. 1 pick is having the best year of his career and is the main hub of their offense.

This season, Edwards is averaging career-highs in points (26.6) and assists (5.1) per game. At the age of 22, he's proven he's more than capable of being the top option on a contending-level team.

The Timberwolves are relying on Anthony Edwards more now than ever before due to their current circumstances. With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined due to injury, they are without one of their top offensive weapons. Edwards has taken on more responsibility on that end with ease as Minnesota continues to pile up wins.

With his performance against the Utah Jazz, Edwards has now scored 30 or more points in three straight games. In their first meeting with the Jazz over the weekend, he finished with a double-double (31 points, 10 rebounds).

Before this mini-series with the Jazz, Minnesota had a big matchup against one of the other top teams in the Western Conference. Facing off against the LA Clippers, Edwards erupted for 37 points in a blowout win for the Timberwolves.

Given his recent string of performances, Edwards seems more than ready to lead Minnesota on a deep postseason run this year.