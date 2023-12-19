Did Anthony Edwards don a 'Send Da Video' Adidas t-shirt? Debunking viral tweet

Anthony Edwards has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar reportedly forced an Instagram model to get an abortion. Alleged text messages from “Ant-Man” to Paige Jordae clearly and repeatedly instructed her to take abortion pills.

For proof that she did as asked, the All-Star guard wanted her to send a video of the box of pills and her drinking it. Edwards even went as far as to send her $100K via his lawyer to sweep things under the rug. Many are still waiting for the latest on the said fiasco.

NBA Centel, a troll account on Twitter/X, decided to throw a dig at Anthony Edwards and posted this:

Anthony Edwards’ Adidas shirt had a “Send Da Video” text written across the chest. It is clearly an edited photo where the real message was superimposed with the fake writing to make fun of Edwards.

“Ant-Man” signed a deal with the “Three Stripes” brand late in 2020. The two have collaborated to launch the Adidas AE1, Edwards’ first signature sneakers.

It isn’t just NBA Centel who has been taking a shot at Anthony Edwards. NBA on social media platforms have had their fun roasting the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar.

Anthony Edwards' alleged messages to an IG model that he reportedly instructed to have an abortion.

After the allegations created a storm, Edwards responded that what he didn't was done in the heat of the moment. He added that he supports women's rights over their bodies and that he would deal with the matter privately.

The statement only added fuel to the fire as many have concluded that Edwards wasn’t even the one who composed the message. Several have lambasted him that it couldn’t be a “heat of the moment” thing as his alleged texts covered several days. Asking his lawyer to deal with the situation was not a spur-of-the-moment action but something that required careful thinking.

"Ant-Man's" girlfriend Jeanine Robel confirmed on IG that she is pregnant with the basketball player’s child. A few days later, news of his cheating spread like wildfire.

Anthony Edwards leads the Minnesota Timberwolves to a spectacular come-from-behind win against the Miami Heat

With all the off-court storm swirling around him, Anthony Edwards has taken refuge in the basketball court. On Monday against the Miami Heat, the explosive guard arguably had his best performance of the season.

Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves from a 17-point deficit to drag his team to a well-deserved win on the road. “Ant-Man” finished with a game-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. His impact was all over the floor, particularly late in the game.

Minnesota’s win was their third in a row and ninth in 10 games. They share the best record (20-5) in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. Minnesota’s next game will be another mouthwatering clash against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.