Did Brandon Ingram have a baby with Anfernee Simons' baby mama? Exploring more about Pelicans star's personal life

Brandon Ingram has been having a healthy season with the New Orleans Pelicans but has been in the news recently because of off-court issues. His former flame Aaleeyah Petty announced that she was Ingram's child and recently having another with another player.

In this article, we explore Brandon Ingram's dating history and if he really had a child with Petty. Ingram's personal life has attracted attention, particularly his past relationships. The former Duke Blue Devil's first known girlfriend was Tiffany, a high school sweetheart. The pair, though, broke up right before their graduation.

In 2018, Ingram was involved with Raelynn Inez, an LA stripper. Their relationship faced a lot of criticism, with accusations of attempting to hide their connection. The relationship was never confirmed, but rumors circulated about their breakup, which potentially is because of their secrecy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ingram publicly acknowledged his girlfriend, Amber Washington. There are speculations that he may have briefly dated both Amber and Raelynn. The relationship also did not last, though, as Washington hinted on Instagram that Ingram was a liar.

The announcement of Ingram's relationship with Washington also stirred up controversy, as Aaleeyah Petty came out claiming that Ingram was the father of her child.

That has not been confirmed, but Petty has shown her recent pregnancy photos and that Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons is the rumored father. At the moment, Brandon Ingram remains single and has been focusing on his playing career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Who is Aaleeyah Petty, the lady who claimed Brandon Ingram is the father of her child?

Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model and fitness enthusiast from Chicago and is based in Los Angeles. Her Instagram following comprises 1.3 million followers, with her content being mostly about fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Petty has been romantically linked to notable figures from the NBA and Justin Combs, the son of music mogul Diddy, around the time of his split from rapper Saweetie. Petty became a mother on Feb. 27, 2019, giving birth to her son, Brenton.

She initially kept the father's identity private, but rumors circulated, pointing to NBA player Devin Booker who was dating Kendall Jenner at that time.

Later reports identified Brandon Ingram as the child's father. The rumors intensified, as Ingram was shown taking to Brenton on FaceTime and the pair snuggling on the floor.