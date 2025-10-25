  • home icon
  • Did Chauncey Billups Leak Over 35 Names Tied to NBA Gambling Scandal After FBI Arrest? Debunking Viral Claim

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 25, 2025 23:13 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Did Chauncey Billups Leak Over 35 Names Tied to NBA Gambling Scandal After FBI Arrest? Debunking Viral Claim (Image source: Imagn)

There are many layers of the NBA gambling scandal, which broke the internet this week. The FBI announced the arrests of several individuals, most notably Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones.

Since the arrests on Thursday, there have been many speculations about the investigation. Fan account @HoopMixOnly tweeted Saturday that Billups revealed the names of 35 "high-profile NBA figures" that is allegedly involved in the scandal.

There are no legitimate reports from a reputable source about Billups naming 35 individuals involved in gambling. The list mentioned by the X account could have referred to the number of the defendants (34) in the two indictments announced by the federal authorities.

In just two hours, the tweet went viral with close to 100,000 views and more than 1,000 likes. Many fans seemed to have believed the post, as the X account has over 750,000 followers.

Chauncey Billups, who played in the NBA from 1997 to 2014, was just inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year. He was named one of the 31 defendants accused of being connected to a mafia-backed rigged poker games.

Insider reveals Trail Blazers players' reaction to HC Chauncey Billups' arrest

Chauncey Billups is in his fifth season with the Portland Trail Blazers, and coached the team's season opener, a 118-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Following the news of Billups' arrest, the NBA placed him on leave. Portland subsequently named Tiago Splitter as interim coach.

On an appearance on Friday's "NBA on Prime," league insider Chris Haynes said that the atmosphere inside the Trail Blazers' locker room was somber.

"Sources informed me that Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin gathered his team together along with the coaching staff to inform them of the news," Haynes said. "Sources told me that players were mute. They were shocked, and no one had a question. It was that quiet."
According to Haynes, Cronin instructed the team to refrain from contacting Billups during the course of the federal investigation.

Splitter also said that the mood at Portland's practice facility was "not great." Despite this, the player-turned-coach was able to guide the team to a 139-119 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
