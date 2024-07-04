"Did cross my mind"- JJ Redick and LeBron James' 'Mind The Game' podcast producer uncovers inside story regarding Lakers HC's hire 

The timing of JJ Redick and LeBron James' podcast 'Mind The Game' and rumors and eventual hiring of the former as Lakers' head coach doesn't appear coincidental to many. Lakers' GM Rob Pekinka and agent Rich Paul have repeatedly claimed that LeBron wasn't involved in the coaching search, but critics have continued questioning the star's role in Redick's bold hire.

However, the producer of Redick and James' podcast, Jason Gallagher, gave insight into what was happening amid rumors of the former bagging a coaching gig while the podcast took place. During an appearance on the Jenkins & Jonez podcast, Gallagher debunked the notion around LeBron's role in Redick's hiring.

"I think everyone assumes this is some 10-year Illuminati plan that happened, and it very much was not," Gallagher said.

Gallagher also spoke about signs of JJ Redick and LeBron James having a great partnership, which could translate if they were to work in the NBA in some capacity. However, he wasn't sure if the Lakers were the team that would end up hiring Redick.

"Sure, yeah, absolutely. Especially when the rumors started to fall," Gallagher said. "Trying to equate the energy of a podcast to a coach and player relationship is completely opposite, but based on that, yeah. This was a real eye-opener.

"I knew JJ was smart, but seeing him flex like that off the top of his head, I thought, "He's probably going to get hired this offseason." That did cross my mind for sure."

JJ Redick didn't have any coaching experience at a competitive level. The only insight anyone had about his coaching potential was his understanding of Xs and Os, which he displayed during his days as an ESPN broadcaster and on his podcasts, especially the one with James, where they broke down plays and executed the most informative shows during their short stint.

JJ Redick said the podcast might continue but in his absence. He retired from podcasting, announcing it in his first press conference as the Lakers' head coach.

LeBron James reportedly plans to re-sign, will play under JJ Redick next season

LeBron James and JJ Redick are all set to start their new partnership, this time, on the court, as a player-coach duo. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that James intends to sign a two-year deal with LA up to $104 million, with a player option in his final year.

James returning was the likely case. The only question about it was his contract. The final amount is still undecided as James might take a haircut on his salary to put LA under the second apron, increasing its chances to improve the roster with more flexibility.

James and Redick displayed great synergy as podcast co-hosts, seemingly being on the same page about their ideologies and implementation of Xs and Os. James has found success with several first-time coaches, but this is a unique situation considering Redick hasn't even been an assistant coach before.

The 40-year-old is also nearly the same age as Lebron James, who also turns 40 later this year, making JJ Redick the youngest head coach the four-time MVP has had in the NBA.

