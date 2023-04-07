Delonte West spotted dancing at 7-Eleven: Viral video from a fan explored 

Delonte West has dealt with a lot of problems since retiring from the NBA. West's career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks, but he's continued to make headlines ever since.

West has been dealing with serious mental problems and even received help from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. However, this did not have much of an effect on the former NBA player, who was recently seen dancing in front of a 7-Eleven.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This woman found former NBA player Delonte West dancing in front of a 7-Eleven and recorded him This woman found former NBA player Delonte West dancing in front of a 7-Eleven and recorded him 😔💔 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/90toB0erM6

"I do not believe in recording people when they're at their lowest," the person taking the video said. "But Delonte West is at my 7-Eleven."

The person then pointed the camera at the former NBA player, recording him while he was dancing.

Delonte West recording shows struggles he's dealing with

The video of Delonte West dancing has received millions of views online. It's further proof that the former Boston Celtics guard is still struggling to get his life together. Mark Cuban tried to help him, but it appears that West did not want to be helped.

"It's a struggle for him," Cuban said in October 2022. "Addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He's at the point in his life where he's got to want to be helped."

The former player has entered rehab several times, but to no avail. He even tried to return to basketball with the Big 3 league in 2022. However, that did not work out.

His life has spiraled out of control since his retirement and it doesn't seem like he has many people to lean on for support.

Cuban tried to help Delonte West, but to no avail (Image via Getty Images)

West was arrested twice in October 2022. He was drunk both times and was eventually charged with misdemeanor intoxication in public.

The former basketball player spent eight years in the NBA. He played for the Boston Celtics for four years before spending half a season with the Seattle Supersonics. West also played alongside LeBron James in Cleveland for three years. The Dallas Mavericks were his final destination.

