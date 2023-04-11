Did DeMarcus Cousins get offered a contract from the LA Lakers? Looking into the latest rumblings around the four-time All-Star

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wajnarowski, DeMarcus Cousins did not get an offer from the LA Lakers after working out with them last month.

Despite staying in shape and having a workout with the Lakers, Cousins was not offered a contract after having played 48 total games with the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks over the past two years.

He was previously a member of the Lakers’ roster for part of the 2019-20 season but did not play due to injury. In the 2021-22 season, he played 48 games, making seven starts, and averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field.

Since suffering a serious injury in 2017, the player has struggled to find a consistent home in the NBA. He has played for several different teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers, but none have kept him for an entire season.

Still, the player is only 32 years old and has done more than his job as a bit-part player in the NBA in recent years.

According to reports, DeMarcus Cousins has now signed for the Guaynabo Mets of the Puerto Rican professional basketball league. He is reportedly looking at the move as a way to return to the NBA next season.

DeMarcus Cousins to play in Puerto Rico for Guaynabo Mets

The Guaynabo Mets are part of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional League, which has been in operation since 1930. The Mets themselves have been around since 1976 and have won three championships in their history.

The news comes after months of speculation regarding Cousins’ next move. After playing for the Denver Nuggets last season, he has been a free agent and also recently worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks, apart from the Lakers.

It appears that the LA Lakers preferred to sign Tristan Thompson, who has played alongside LeBron James in several playoff runs during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is in addition to signing Shaquille Harrison, who is also being added to bring depth for the postseason.

The LA Lakers have enjoyed a good turnaround in the last few weeks, even though they are still not being fancied for the title by most. DeMarcus Cousins could have been a useful addition but the 32-year old will not make his way to a lesser league. Still, there is time on Cousins’ side and a number of older players are currently playing important roles for their teams in the NBA.

