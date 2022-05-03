“Did Dennis Rodman change? What made him great was his edge” - Keyshawn Johnson believes 3 time NBA champion doesn’t need to change the way he plays in the playoffs

On ESPN's radio show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," Keyshawn Johnson spoke about how Draymond Green doesn't need to change his play style. Johnson compared Green's tenacity to Dennis Rodman's, stating:

"He doesn't need to change anything. Continue to do, play the way you play, you play with passion, you play with fire, much like Draymond said. Three championships, All-Star, future Hall of fame, made millions of dollar on the court.

"The reason he is where he is now is because he has been a relentless worker. I don't want him to change at all. Did Dennis Rodman change? What made him great was his edge."

Keyshawn Johnson compared Draymond Green to Dennis Rodman as defensive stalwarts who are essential to their team's success.

Keyshawn Johnson was talking about the criticism Draymond Green faced after his ejection from Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The play involved him holding on to Brandon Clarke's jersey as Green attempted to stop Clarke at the rim.

However, Clarke hit the floor, and the referees deemed it a Flagrant 2 foul, ejecting Draymond from the game.

Is Keyshawn Johnson right about the importance of Draymond Green to the Warriors?

Green in action against the Utah Jazz.

Arguably the most important player on the Warriors over the last decade or so, Draymond Green has been a vital piece in a well-oiled machine. He has also been arguably the best defensive player in the league this season.

Green was in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, a back injury sidelined him for 28 games and he fell out of the race.

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green with a Draymond-esque stat line:



5 PTS

8 REB

13 AST

1 STL

4 BLK



From now on we’ll call these types of stat lines "The Draymond".

Green missed over 30 games this season with injuries, which has prompted the Warriors management to have him sit out back-to-back games.

The Warriors find themselves in the hunt for the championship. Their chances only improved after they won Game 1 against the Grizzlies, with Green missing the second half.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Draymond Green's stats don't pop out but don't forget how he frustrated Nikola Jokic all night long. Draymond Green's stats don't pop out but don't forget how he frustrated Nikola Jokic all night long. 💪 https://t.co/A1p4ArHCfY

The Warriors are red hot favorites to come out of the West with the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green. However, they will need all three of them on the court together to emerge from the highly competitive Western Conference.

Green's ability to orchestrate the offense while also being a defensive stalwart is one of the most important reasons for the Warriors' success. Green enables the likes of Curry and Thompson to get to their spots and shoot from beyond the arc.

While he doesn't fill up the stat sheet, Green's intangibles are immeasurable.

