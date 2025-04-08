Did Drake name-drop Pistons star Cade Cunningham in new song? Examining viral claims

Cade Cunningham is the latest NBA player to have his name dropped into the lyrics of a Drake song. The Canadien rapper teased a new song called "Shopping Spree" earlier this week and fans honed in one one verse in particular that included the Pistons All-Star. Drake has a history of including the names of NBA players in his songs, but Cunningham's inclusion comes as a surprise.

"Sleeping in the Pistons locker room I'm on another mission," said Drake in his newest song, "Shopping Spree". Cade Cunningham left his Crocs, yeah I f****d you in them."

Drake has a history of being close with NBA players around the league, hanging out with them at parties and attending games throughout the season. The Toronto native is a regular attendee in the Scotiabank Arena when the Raptors are in town and has had his fair share of viral moments with the brightest stars in the league, including Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James.

Drake is one of the most popular artists in the rap industry, drawing inspiration from his life and popular figures in pop culture. Cade Cunningham has entered his name into that conversation, at least as a basketball player, this year as he prepares to lead the Detroit Pistons into the postseason. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has earned respect around the league and amongst NBA fans.

Drake has friendships with players across the league and has helped them with their off-the-court business in the past, getting their name out to a wider audience. For example, Drake promoted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first signature shoe, the SHAI 001, on his Instagram page, supporting his fellow Canadien as he plans to release the shoe this fall.

Cade Cunningham isn't the first player to be name-dropped in a song by Drake

Drake has been a popular figure in the rap world for more than a decade, and has a habit of including NBA players' names into his songs. Cade Cunningham joins the club of players who have seen their name dropped into lyrics alongside players like Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Vince Carter and many others.

While having their name included in a Drake song doesn't mean much for their basketball career, Cade Cunningham has entered a new level of stardom after receiving recognition by the rapper. Drake's inclusion of Cunningham's name could be a sign that the Toronto native has been impressed by Cunningham's ability to lead his team from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are fighting to make sure that Drake name-dropping them in a song isn't the highlight of their year. After tripling their win total from last season, the Pistons have become one of the dark horse teams in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. If Cunningham and Co. can translate their regular season play into the postseason, they could make a deep run.

