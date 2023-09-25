Did Dwight Howard participate in "Special Forces" reality show? Exploring more about former NBA champion's TV career

Dwight Howard, who had spent many seasons in the NBA, was the former number-one overall pick. He led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals and won the championship with the LA Lakers. Howard currently plays basketball in Taiwan and may attempt an NBA return. The big man has lived a unique life off the floor as well.

As if playing in Taiwan was not unique enough, Howard took on a new challenge. He joined the TV show on FOX called “Special Forces.”

The show takes celebrities through United States advanced military training and documents their hardships throughout the challenges. It will premiere its second season on Monday.

Howard was on the first season of the show and revealed it was one of the hardest things he had ever done in his life. The show pushed the former NBA player through intense mental and physical challenges.

Howard told People magazine about the difficulties he faced while filming the show.

The show clearly was not produced or fake. Howard and the other celebrities were indeed pushed to their limits. Howard said it took a lot of physical, mental and emotional effort.

"Emotionally, you had to be able to take your emotions out because you need your energy physically and mentally to really do all the courses," Howard said, "So all three combined was something that we needed to be on this show, and really for me, all three of those areas got lifted up during the show. I grew so much in those areas."

Howard even had to write a death letter to his family in case something tragic happened during filming. It was one of the hardest parts of the challenging show.

"To write a death letter to your kids and to your family and friends, that takes a lot out of you. Moments like that really show you what type of person you are," Howard said.

What did Dwight Howard go through on "Special Forces"?

Howard went through many challenges on the show “Special Forces.” Although he did not win the show, he still went through plenty of hardships. The former US women’s national team star Carli Lloyd and former “Bachelorettes” star Hannah brown won the show's first season.

During the show, Howard was exposed to tear gas. He was also set on fire while wearing a suit in one of the challenges.

He said the show was harder than anything he ever did in the NBA. He pushed himself to new heights.

"I don't think being an athlete had anything to do with it," Howard said, "This really was the toughest, strongest test."

Howard seemed to enjoy the challenging show. He even said he would do it again if it was filmed in a warmer place though.