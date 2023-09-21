Did Dwyane Wade have a baby with another woman? Looking at Heat legend's comments on hardships that followed

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade discussed when he had to tell Gabrielle Union, his now-wife, that he had fathered a child with another woman. The incident happened when Wade and Union were on a mutually agreed break in early 2013. The child, a son, was born later that year. Wade spoke on an episode of 'Club Shay Shay' with media personality and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

The woman Dwyane Wade had a baby with was 'Basketball Wives' star Aja Metoyer. However, despite having a child with Aja, Wade would go on to propose to Union. On the podcast, he explained how hard breaking the news to Union was. Sharpe asked the former NBA player what was harder -- losing in the NBA finals or breaking the news to Union?

Dwayne Wade replied that it was harder having the conversation with his now-wife.

“Way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife. You try to think of everything possible. You’re thinking about it all, and it is all scary. The one situation is scary enough, but you know this is gonna hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship and a life with.”

Wade said he tried to open up about the child before the news became public. While she was 'shattered' by the news, she stood by his side. According to Wade, her support was the main reason he was able to get through the ensuing backlash.

“We were in the playoffs, I think, even going into the finals that year. Man, that was a rough time for me. You’ve got a lot on your mind, and you’re keeping something from people you love..."

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's relationship

The pair met at a party in 2007 and began dating in 2009. By then, he already had two children from a marriage relationship. They had been in a relationship for over three years when they decided to take a break in early 2013, according to Yahoo News.

Gabrielle Union, who also spoke about the incident with Glamour magazine, explained the reason behind the break.

"It was because of distance and scheduling.”

The couple reconciled in April 2013 after Dwyane Wade had fathered a baby with the other woman.

They were able to work past it, and Wade welcomed the child, Xavier, in November 2013.

The two are now happily married with a daughter of their own. In his documentary, Wade said the whole experience was the determining factor for him opting to retire from the NBA.