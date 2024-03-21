Did Fortnite officially add Stephen A. Smith as playable character? Debunking rumors of NBA analyst's in-game skin

Fortnite is regarded as one of the most successful and popular battle royale video games on the market. Interestingly, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, a renowned sports journalist, looks to be included as a playable character.

As of now, the "First Take" analyst is not included in the video game's long list of options when it comes to usable characters.

Recently, on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast, the NBA analyst would open his comments section on X, where a video was shared of him being included in the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Preparing in the Fortnite Battle Bus, Stephen A. Smith's videogame counterpart looked spry as ever in his patent suit and tie get-up. The comment garnered numerous reactions from NBA fans, with most looking forward to using him in an online session.

However, the footage uploaded was originally uploaded by Moisty Media (@MoistyMedia), who is known for making Fortnite art.

Moreover, the video received more traction once it was re-shared by NBA Cental (@TheNBACentel), which is the parody account version of the original NBA Central (@TheDunkCentral).

Hilariously enough, Smith reacted fondly to the gameplay footage on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast. Despite being fake, the NBA analyst couldn't help but look forward to the time when the game finally includes him as a playable option on their roster.

Stephen A. Smith picked his landing spot on the Fortnite map

During a segment on his podcast show, Stephen A. Smith was asked by a fan which particular area on the Fortnite map was his preferred landing choice at the start of the game.

"I'm going to go with Tilted Towers," Smith said. "You know why? It's right in the middle here, and it looks like that's where all the action is.

"When you see this right here, that looks like palatial mansion in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by grass and all this other stuff. Where the parties at? Where the parties at? I'm going with Tilted Towers."

The video game's map consists of numerous landing spots for players to choose from.

Considering that video games are a different kind of discussion for him, Smith came prepared with a proper response.