"Did he go from Berniece to Kysre?" — Jaylen Brown leaves fans stunned after spotted partying with Sky star & Kevin Porter Jr.’s ex at parade

On Friday morning, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics held their championship parade. The Finals MVP left fans speechless after he was spotted with a WNBA star on his bus.

During the parade, fans snapped photos of Chicago Sky guard Kysre Gondrezick with Brown. There has been no news of the two pros dating at the time of writing.

After seeing Gondrezick with Jaylen Brown, WNBA and NBA fans flooded social media with reactions to them possibly being together.

"My hate for the Boston Celtics grows stronger everyday how is this possible," one fan said.

Other fans brought up Gondrezick's previous relationship with former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. Last year, he was arrested in New York after allegedly assaulting her in a hotel room.

"KPJ gotta crash out," one fan said.

"Damn kpj lost his girl and his career," another fan said.

"she upgraded from kpj," said one fan.

Closer look at Jaylen Brown's personal life after being spotted with Kysre Gondrezick

As expected, Jaylen Brown being seen with Kysre Gondrezick on the Boston Celtics’ float garnered a lot of buzz. However, some of his recent comments don’t add up to the idea of them potentially dating.

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics had an extended break before the finals. In total, they went 10 days between games, a rarity during the postseason.

Before Boston began their series with the Dallas Mavericks, a lot of them asked what they did over the break. Most rested and caught up on family time, but Jaylen Brown had a bit of a different answer. He said that since he is single, he doesn’t have much going on in terms of a personal life. Because of this, he spent that break between games binge watching the Harry Potter movie franchise.

“It’s been almost 10 days. A lot of our guys probably spent time with their family and stuff like that,” Brown said. “I don’t have a family, I’m single so I’ve been binge watching Harry Potter.”

Based on these comments, Brown and Gondrezick could be in the early stages of a relationship. Nonetheless, his remarks before the finals don’t match up to his actions at the parade.

As for Gondrezick, she is in the midst of her second season in the WNBA. After being drafted fourth overall in 2021, she was out of the league for the past two years. In 2024, she has a chance to keep her career going with the Chicago Sky.