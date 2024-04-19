Did Heat vs Bulls script get leaked already? Exploring viral rumor about play-in tournament game

Heat vs Bulls is one of the two final matchups in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Recent developments have some wondering if the results are already known.

Across all major sports, fans always bring up conspiracy theories about there being a "script" for each season. This has popped up once again ahead of Heat vs Bulls. Before these teams take the court, a report surfaced that Miami has already booked a flight to Boston.

There are multiple reasons why the Heat would already begin booking their flight to Boston. Part of it could be confidence in the matchup, but the schedule is a major factor.

Whichever team wins Friday's game will play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in round one of the playoffs. The first-round schedule is already locked in, with this specific series starting on Sunday afternoon.

Due to such a quick tunraround, the Heat are likely just getting ahead of things. If they come away victorious against the Bulls, they'll quickly need to get to Boston to begin preparation.

Heat vs Bulls season series breakdown

Looking at the Heat vs Bulls season series, both sides have been evenly matched. Across four games, each team walked away with two wins.

The season series between these teams was interesting, as it was two mini-series. November 18 was the first time they squared off, with the Bulls winning by a final score of 102-97. Two nights later, Miami came back in dominant fashion and won by 18 points.

The second mini-series between these squads was in December. Chicago again took game one by a final score of 124-116. Miami turned around and managed to even the season series with a two-point victory.

Despite things being deadlocked in the regular season, Heat vs Bulls Friday night will be a very different scenario. Both sides are going to be without key players as they attempt to punch their ticket to the postseason.

During the Heat's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Jimmy Butler suffered an apparent knee injury after a collision with Kelly Oubre Jr. The All-Star forward stayed in the game, but it was clear he wasn't 100%. Shortly after, it was revealed that Butler sustained an MCL injury and will be sidelined.

As for the Bulls, they will be without All-Star guard Zach LaVine as he was shut down during the regular season. Chicago could also be without the services of two of their key bench pieces as well. Heading into Friday, Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond are both listed as questionable.

Whichever shorthanded squad picks up a win will then face the daunting task of taking on a juggernaut in the Boston Celtics.

