Jayson Tatum is one of the most talented and promising players in the NBA. The 24-year-old forward, who plays for the Boston Celtics, has been making a name for himself as a versatile scorer, clutch performer and leader on and off the court. However, the rising NBA star is also a target of fake rumors.

The Boston Celtics forward, who has been breaking records and earning accolades, was recently accused of offering $100,000 to rapper Sexyy Red to take a photo with him and twerk on him.

The allegation, which was posted by a parody account on X, was accompanied by a manipulated photo of Jayson Tatum and Sexyy Red at a club in Atlanta.

However, the claim was quickly debunked, as the screenshot was an edited one, the photo was taken out of context, and the account was not credible. Tatum and Sexyy Red have no romantic or sexual connection, and the rumor was nothing but a hoax.

Jayson Tatum debuts his signature shoe

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum unveiled his new signature shoe "Welcome to the Garden" Jordan Tatum 1 on Sunday when he faced the Orlando Magic at home.

The shoe is a special edition of his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand, the Tatum 1, which he launched in September. Jayson Tatum, who joined Jordan Brand in 2019, previously had a signature shoe deal with Nike.

The "Welcome to the Garden" Tatum 1 is a tribute to the TD Garden, the home court of the Celtics, and features a green and black color scheme with gold accents.

The shoe also has a floral pattern on the heel and tongue, inspired by the Boston Public Garden, the oldest public park in the United States. The shoe also has Tatum's signature and logo on the insole and outsole.

Jayson Tatum rocked two pairs of his new signature shoes on Sunday, one for his pregame outfit and one for the game. He matched his retro Air Jordan sneakers with a pink and black ensemble that showed off his style and personality.