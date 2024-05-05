Did Joel Embiid harass Knicks security during 2024 NBA Playoffs? Debunking viral tweet

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers invaded Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their series against the New York Knicks. Embiid and Co., after a heartbreaking loss at home the previous matchup, looked to avoid elimination by stealing one on the road. “The Process” was questionable before getting the clearance hours before the showdown.

Embiid started doing his warmups under the watchful eye of trainers and 76ers staff. Although he was allowed to play, they always kept track of his movements considering the battering his surgically repaired left knee had been going through. It wasn’t surprising that he had a bevy of people around him for something as simple as practicing his jump shots.

One fan had captioned his clip of Joel Embiid going through his routine with this:

“Embiid messing with usher at MSG”

The words were inaccurate and erroneous as Joel Embiid did nothing but shoot corner fadeaways. The usher, who was on the court, should have given way to the practicing player. He was told by one member of the Philadelphi 76ers staff to move a little while NBA personnel reinforced the instruction. The stubborn usher could be heard saying that he was supposed to be on the court but he should stay away from the player.

Team trainers are very wary of people standing around when players are warming up. The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama rolled his ankle this season after stepping on a ball boy’s foot. He was supposed to return from a sprained ankle when the incident happened. San Antonio, who was expected to let him play, held him out as an extra precaution.

The last thing the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA personnel wanted was for Joel Embiid to step on somebody’s foot while practicing. He didn’t mess up with the MSG usher, instead, it was the arena staff that should have used common sense and given the Philly superstar room to practice.

Joel Embiid’s next MSG appearance will be next season

Game 5 was Joel Embiid’s last appearance at Madison Square Garden this season after the New York Knicks’ Game 6 win. Had the Knicks lost, the series would have returned to the Big Apple for a win-or-go-home final game in the series.

Embiid’s last game in New York, however, was something Knicks fans will not easily forget. Tyrese Maxey’s heroics ruined their night after the All-Star guard’s late-game flurry forced overtime and eventual win.

Two nights later, the Knicks right the wrong by eking out a win against the 76ers to move on to the second round.