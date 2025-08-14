"Did she just ask me for a f**king quickie?" - Kyrie Irving's hilarious reaction to old interview with female reporter goes viral

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Kyrie Irving is currently recovering from knee surgery and will miss the majority of next season. Irving recently went viral during his live stream after reacting to an old interview, wherein a female reporter asked him for a &quot;quickie.&quot;One of Irving's current pastimes, if he's not rehabbing his knee, is streaming on Twitch. He's an avid fan of video games and likes to interact with his fans online. On his Wednesday stream, the one-time NBA champion decided to watch an old interview from 12 years ago during his return to Australia. The interviewer, named Beth Davis, asked the unsuspecting Irving to have a &quot;quickie,&quot; which has a different meaning on the streets. But for Davis, it was just a series of rapid-fire questions, so there was nothing malicious. Nevertheless, it caught Irving off guard as he was rewatching the interview. &quot;Oh, wait, what?!&quot; Irving said. &quot;Oh my god. Did this chick ask me for a f**king quickie? Oh, nah. Looked at our faces right here. That's foul, bro. I should have stopped it right here. My PR team is gonna be like, 'What?'&quot;For those living under a rock, Kyrie Irving was born in Australia when his father, Drederick Irving, was playing there. Irving returned in 2013 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and held a hoops clinic for children and teenagers. One of the interviews was courtesy of the SEABL Show, which was hosted by Beth Davis. One of the segments featured &quot;quickies,&quot; as mentioned earlier, which are quick questions, mostly 10. Davis even gifted Irving with a shirt that said, &quot;I had a quickie with Beth on the SEABL Show.&quot; The full interview from 2013 can be seen here. Kyrie Irving opens up about breakup with LeBron James in ClevelandKyrie Irving opens up about breakup with LeBron James in Cleveland. (Photo: IMAGN)After going to the NBA Finals three straight years and winning one championship, Kyrie Irving asked for a trade out of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics in a shocking development, while some pointed fingers at LeBron James.Speaking on his latest Twitch stream, Irving further opened up about his departure from Cleveland. He said that he was just a young person back then who was trying to figure things out amid the media pressure that comes from playing with &quot;The King.&quot; Irving added that it was also time to move on back then, though his time in Boston and then in Brooklyn was tumultuous. He seemingly found a home in Dallas, but he's currently recovering from a knee injury.