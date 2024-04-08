Did Keldon Johnson bite teammate Julian Champagnie? Closer look at celebration hilariously gone wrong

A strange incident occurred on the San Antonio Spurs' bench on Sunday night involving Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie. During their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at home, a bizarre yet hilarious biting incident took place.

After Champagnie made a 3-pointer, Johnson rushed to the Spurs' bench to celebrate with him. While screaming in excitement, Keldon Johnson accidentally hit his teeth on Champagnie's forehead, causing a cut and bleeding.

Watch the bizarre incident below:

Champagnie briefly exited the game to receive attention for his bleeding forehead but returned immediately and played 39 minutes. Despite his efforts, the Spurs lost in double overtime, 133-126.

Champagnie finished the game with 17 points, including the 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. Victor Wembanyama had a remarkable performance with 33 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks.

Malaki Branham contributed 22 points, while Tre Jones added 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Spurs.

On the other side, 76ers star Tyrese Maxey had a standout performance, scoring 52 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. also had a strong game with 26 points for Philadelphia.

Maxey and Oubre were instrumental in overtime to overcome the Spurs, who entered tonight with a 3-1 record in games that reached extra time.

With the win, the 76ers moved ahead of the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are now just one game behind the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed, which is outside the Play-In Tournament.

If the standings remain as they are, the 76ers would face the Heat in a playoff game for a postseason spot.

The Spurs, meanwhile, fell to 19-59 and remained at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They will next face the Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets, before ending their season against the Detroit Pistons.

After bizarre biting incident, Keldon Johnson exits game early

While Julian Champagnie recovered well after the incident, Keldon Johnson suffered an injury that caused him to exit early and only play 23 minutes.

According to the Spurs, Johnson sustained a left foot injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Prior to his exit, Johnson had tallied seven points and four rebounds, finishing with a minus-eight plus/minus.

Keldon Johnson has been instrumental for the rebuilding Spurs this season, averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 69 games.