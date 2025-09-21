  • home icon
  Did Kevin Durant clown Anthony Edwards for having three kids in a year? Viral tweet debunked

Did Kevin Durant clown Anthony Edwards for having three kids in a year? Viral tweet debunked

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 21, 2025 06:15 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards have had a distinct relationship over the past few years, with Edwards publicly stating his admiration for the two-time NBA champion. Recently, though, there was allegedly a social media exchange in which the two clowned each other over physical appearance and some deeply personal matters.

A viral picture shows a Tweet supposedly posted by the Minnesota Timberwolves star back in June, wherein Edwards makes fun of Durant's lack of bulk. The picture also shows another Tweet in which KD brings up children that Edwards supposedly fathered.

"Year 19, but still built like rookie Giannis!" Edwards supposedly tweeted. To this, Durant was said to have replied, "Three kids born in the same year with different moms, that's insane!"
However, a closer look at these two players' social media accounts shows that neither Durant nor Edwards tweeted these things.

On the contrary, the two prolific scorers have displayed a healthy dose of respect and admiration towards each other. Last year, ESPN's Tim Bontemps recounted a conversation he had with Edwards in which the Timberwolves guard called KD "my favorite player."

In the first round of the 2024 Western Conference playoffs, Edwards' Wolves went up against Durant's Phoenix Suns. This turned out to be a lopsided affair as Minnesota swept Phoenix, but even if it was a short series, fans were treated to a shootout between Edwards and Durant.

Months after this playoff duel, the two would team up on the US Olympic team, which went all the way to the end of the men's basketball tournament and overcame France in the gold medal game.

"Man yall have to stop": Kevin Durant responds to fans saying that he can go back to heaving long-distance shots at end of quarter

It can be confirmed, however, that Durant recently clapped back at fans who were discussing a recent rule change in the NBA.

Earlier this month, netizens were discussing how Durant can go back to heaving long-distance shots at the end of quarters after the NBA ruled that these end-of-quarter heaves will be counted as a missed field goal for the team, not the individual player.

"He wants to go 10/18 even if his team needs him to shoot 22-25 shots, he will not do it. He wants to be efficient, even if it doesn’t help the team," one netizen tweeted.
Durant, who is known for actively engaging with fans on social media, would then clap back.

"Man yall have to stop…just say you want me to say F my teammates and shoot 40 shots a night…" Durant tweeted.

It's possible, of course, that Durant will indeed go back to heaving shots at the end of quarters this season.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
