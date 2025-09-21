Did Kevin Durant clown Anthony Edwards for having three kids in a year? Viral tweet debunked

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards have had a distinct relationship over the past few years, with Edwards publicly stating his admiration for the two-time NBA champion. Recently, though, there was allegedly a social media exchange in which the two clowned each other over physical appearance and some deeply personal matters.A viral picture shows a Tweet supposedly posted by the Minnesota Timberwolves star back in June, wherein Edwards makes fun of Durant's lack of bulk. The picture also shows another Tweet in which KD brings up children that Edwards supposedly fathered.&quot;Year 19, but still built like rookie Giannis!&quot; Edwards supposedly tweeted. To this, Durant was said to have replied, &quot;Three kids born in the same year with different moms, that's insane!&quot;However, a closer look at these two players' social media accounts shows that neither Durant nor Edwards tweeted these things.On the contrary, the two prolific scorers have displayed a healthy dose of respect and admiration towards each other. Last year, ESPN's Tim Bontemps recounted a conversation he had with Edwards in which the Timberwolves guard called KD &quot;my favorite player.&quot;In the first round of the 2024 Western Conference playoffs, Edwards' Wolves went up against Durant's Phoenix Suns. This turned out to be a lopsided affair as Minnesota swept Phoenix, but even if it was a short series, fans were treated to a shootout between Edwards and Durant.Months after this playoff duel, the two would team up on the US Olympic team, which went all the way to the end of the men's basketball tournament and overcame France in the gold medal game.&quot;Man yall have to stop&quot;: Kevin Durant responds to fans saying that he can go back to heaving long-distance shots at end of quarterIt can be confirmed, however, that Durant recently clapped back at fans who were discussing a recent rule change in the NBA.Earlier this month, netizens were discussing how Durant can go back to heaving long-distance shots at the end of quarters after the NBA ruled that these end-of-quarter heaves will be counted as a missed field goal for the team, not the individual player.&quot;He wants to go 10/18 even if his team needs him to shoot 22-25 shots, he will not do it. He wants to be efficient, even if it doesn’t help the team,&quot; one netizen tweeted.Rashaun Butler @Gold_LettermanLINKI am a KD fan. And everyone is spot on about this. He wants to go 10/18 even if his team needs him to shoot 22-25 shots, he will not do it. He wants to be efficient, even if it doesn’t help the teamDurant, who is known for actively engaging with fans on social media, would then clap back.&quot;Man yall have to stop…just say you want me to say F my teammates and shoot 40 shots a night…&quot; Durant tweeted.Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINKMan yall have to stop…just say you want me to say F my teammates and shoot 40 shots a night…It's possible, of course, that Durant will indeed go back to heaving shots at the end of quarters this season.