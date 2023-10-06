Did Kevin Durant contribute to Drake’s new album? Exploring how 2x finals MVP assisted $250-million worth rapper 

Two-time NBA Finals MVP and star player for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, seems to have made a significant contribution to Drake's new album "For All The Dogs." Durant is listed as A&R (Artists and Repertoire) on the face of the press release, a role that involves assisting the $250 million-worth rapper, according to Celebrity Net Worth, in putting up the record together.

Drake-Durant's collaboration in "For All The Dogs"

The album "For All The Dogs" was released on Friday, Oct 6.

Durant shared the accomplishment on his Instagram story while calling Drake "The Greatest:"

"The greatest....6godAM...for all of us"

This partnership between the two stars is a perfect blend of sports and entertainment, demonstrating how athletes can successfully project into different fields.

This collaboration was not the first time that Durant crossed path with Drake in the world of entertainment. In fact, the duo came to light earlier in Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour." The Canadian star and Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage began the tour in July 2023.

Kevin Durant was seen at multiple stops on the tour. In Austin, Texas, Durant was spotted with Drake after the concert at the Moody Center. The Phoenix Suns superstar was also captured at Drake's Los Angeles concert, where he was seen rocking in his VIP seat.

The recent collab highlights Durant's adaptability and ardor for something outside the basketball court. It also draws attention to the potential for future collaborations among athletes and artists.

Looking back at the history between Kevin Durant and Drake

Drake-Durant Connection

Drake and Kevin Durant are known for their close relationship, and their bond goes way back.

In addition to their music collaborations, Kevin Durant and Drake are known for their basketball banter. This banter reached its peak during the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

Durant was the reigning two-time Finals MVP at the time, while Drake is a well-known Raptors fan and can often be seen courtside during Toronto's home games.

During Game 2 of the NBA finals, Durant and Drake were seen exchanging words after the Warriors comeback 109-104 victory against the Raptors in Toronto. Durant, who was battling an injury and didn't feature in the game, poked fun at the rapper after the game by saying:

"Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a*s."

While the basketball banter between the two friends will likely continue, fans can only hope that Durant keeps making appearances on the Canadian rapper's albums as well.