Did Kevin Durant physically abuse his girlfriend? Debunking rumors of Suns superstar's involvement in domestic violence

There is a viral post online that a certain 'KD' physically abused his girlfriend and many believe the person referred was Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. However, this article is to debunk the online allegations and rumors regarding this misconception.

In a post by 'No Jumper' on the social media platform X, it showed that a woman named Rue is showing her scars after a physical altercation with her boyfriend. The KD referred to in this story is the rapper Ayoo KD and it is seen in the comment section that many are mistaken that it was NBA player Kevin Durant that was referred to in the post.

X already has a disclaimer in the post to inform readers that there is indeed confusion between Ayoo KD and Kevin Durant.

"To clarify this is not Professional basketball player Kevin Durant but rapper Ayoo KD, which has many readers confused," said in the disclaimer by X.

Ayoo KD, also known as Keith D. Cozart Jr., is a rapper who hails from Chicago, Illinois. He gained attention for his music creativity using raw lyrics that mirror street life and feuds with the rap community. Ayoo KD did have not much success in mainstream leading to the X post confusion to the more popular person using the KD nickname.

Does Kevin Durant have a girlfriend? The dating history of the two-time NBA champion

At 35 years old and an established NBA superstar, Kevin Durant is currently single and has kept his private life out of the public. There are no reports that he is currently dating someone as of this writing.

The most notable lady in Durant's dating history was with Cassandra Anderson way back in 2018. Anderson was a real estate agent in Southern California and their shared interests in fashion and discreet appearances together marked their brief relationship.

Another lady who was rumored that was not verified to have dated KD was basketball analyst Ros Gold-Onwude in 2017.

Jasmine Shine was Durant's girlfriend in 2014 to 2016 but both maintained a private relationship away from the public eye. Shine focused on her career in fashion.

During his time at the University of Texas, Durant dated Ashley Champ. In 2015, he was briefly linked to singer Crystal Renee.

Instagram model and DJ Chantel Jeffries briefly dated Durant in 2014, prior to that, WNBA player Monica Wright was engaged to the former league MVP in 2013 but ended their relationship after a year due to differing values.