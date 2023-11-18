Did Klay Thompson give a tryout at Lakers facility? Debunking viral video of Warriors' guard amid trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson couldn't agree on a contract extension, fueling trade rumors amid concerns about his subpar performance this season. A career 41.5% 3-point shooter, he is only shooting 32.9% from deep in the 12 games the Warriors have played so far this season.

Amid these rumors, notorious parody account @TheNBACentel on Friday posted a video of Thompson supposedly working out and drilling 3-pointers in an LA Lakers facility on X (formerly Twitter).

The post gave the impression that the long-time Warriors star was working out for the Lakers. However, the original clip was actually from Sept. 11, 2022, during the offseason, posted by Swish Cultures.

Additionally, the facility where Thompson was captured on video working out is not a Lakers facility. Although the basketball court is adorned with Lakers colors and features a logo at the center, it is merely a duplicate of the Lakers' court situated at the residence of Steve Jackson, the chairman of LA Gear, located in Bel Air.

The Lakers conduct their practices at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California, which also serves as the home for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League.

Thompson has deep connections with the Lakers. He was born in Los Angeles, and his father, former NBA player and No. 1 pick Mychal Thompson, is currently a radio color commentator for the Lakers.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Klay Thompson for sluggish start

Stephen A. Smith has expressed concern about Klay Thompson's shooting difficulties, raising doubts about whether Thompson still possesses the capability to contribute to a championship-caliber team.

“Somebody has to put Klay Thompson on notice,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take. “My brother, you look like you have slipped tremendously.”

The Warriors lost to the OKC Thunder on Thursday, 128-109, in a game Steph Curry and Draymond Green missed due to injury and suspension, respectively.

Thompson struggled to make an impact, registering only five points on 1/10 shooting from the field and 1/6 from 3-point range.

“If Klay Thompson isn’t shooting the ball at an elite level, what use is there for him any longer? I’m talking about championship expectations. He’ll always have a place on the team. He’s a leader. He’s a great player. A future Hall of Famer. But, the Klay Thompson we’re seeing right now, I don’t recognize him.”

Thompson's statistics have seen a notable decline this season. As someone who averaged 21.9 ppg in the previous season, he is currently posting an average of 13.8 ppg. His three-point shooting has also experienced a dip, going from 41.2% on 10.6 attempts per game last year to 32.9% on 6.8 attempts this season.