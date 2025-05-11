Did Knicks fan petition to swap Lady Liberty for Jalen Brunson? New Yorkers' latest obsession unpacked

A New York Knicks fan oddly petitioned to swap Lady Liberty's face for Jalen Brunson's. The Knicks have been paired up against the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. While the Celtics are the favorites to win the matchup, the Knicks have surprisingly established a 2-1 lead.

Leading New York to their success against Boston is none other than Jalen Brunson. The Knicks' franchise player has carried his team to two comeback victories in the first two games. Despite the Celtics establishing huge leads in Games 1 and 2, they allowed New York to complete two consecutive upsets.

With that in mind, Knicks fan Jacob Nacht feels that New York should honor Brunson by replacing Lady Liberty with the star guard. Nacht went on Change.org to create a petition to swap the heads of Brunson and Lady Liberty. While the idea may be bizarre, Jacob has surprisingly secured 230 signatures, which is enough to forward the petition to Gov. Hochul.

Nacht explained what he had in mind on how they could pull off swapping Brunson with Lady Liberty:

“Ideally, we create a giant mask of Jalen Brunson’s face for Lady Liberty to wear for one week,” Nacht said.

According to the Knicks fan, Gov. Hochul has already been notified about his petition. However, there is still no word from him. While nothing is certain at this point, it's safe to assume that Hochul is likely to ignore Jacob Nacht's request.

Jalen Brunson opens up about Game 3 loss

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics, 115-93, on Saturday. Despite Boston's Game 3 win, New York still has a 2-1 series lead in the semifinals. The Knicks still have home-court advantage in Game 4, which means they could still extend their lead to 3-1.

Despite still being in an advantageous position, Brunson admitted that being up 2-0 got in the Knicks' heads, which resulted in their more relaxed mentality heading into Game 3.

"I don't think we came with the mindset of being satisfied, but I think it was just subconsciously satisfied being up 2-0. Just not the way we need to approach the game."

Game 4 between the Knicks and Celtics takes place on Monday. While Boston may have the momentum after a huge victory on Saturday, New York's home-court advantage could maintain the balance in their matchup.

