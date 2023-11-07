According to Kendrick Perkins, when LeBron James first went to the Miami Heat, he wanted coach Erik Spoelstra fired. Perkins' comment came during a recent episode of fellow NBA veteran JJ Redick's "Old Man & The Three Podcast," where Perkins shed light on a meeting between the two. As the story goes, Spoelstra invited James into his office and told him to call Pat Riley if he had a problem with him.

Although Perkins' comments about James went viral, this isn't the first time stories about James wanting Spoelstra fired have emerged. Some NBA fans may remember that there have been two other instances where it was alleged that James wanted Spoelstra fired.

In 2016, Miami Heat minority owner Raanan Katz spoke about James' time with the team. He explained that the future Hall of Famer "made it clear" that he wanted Spoelstra fired.

At the time, several notable Miami Heat reporters refuted the claim, alleging that it wouldn't have been possible for Katz to learn of such a request. At the time, the talk died down. However, in 2022, another side of the story was told.

"We're not feeling it" - LeBron James and Heat players weren't sold on Erik Spoelstra in 2010

In 2022, Miami Heat President Pat Riley released his long-awaited book, The Soul of Basketball. As a championship player, coach and executive, Riley is widely regarded as one of the greatest minds in NBA history.

When his book was finally released, fans, analysts and players were all quick to dive in. As Riley wrote, the players weren't sold on Spoelstra. During a conversation where he called for patience, James indicated that he wanted Riley to come out of retirement and coach the team.

"They just said, 'We're not feeling it,' or something like that. We talked about the typical things we have to do, have patience, and all of that stuff. And I remember LeBron looking at me, and he said, 'Don't you ever get the itch?' recalled Riley.

"I said, 'The itch for what?' He said, 'The itch to coach again?' I said, 'No, I don't have the itch.' He didn't ask any more questions and I more answers. But I know what it meant," he added.

Of course, James has not come forward to clarify whether he wanted Spoelstra fired. While he may have needed some time to warm up to a new coach after parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he and the Miami Heat's run likely changed his mind.

Although the team fell short of their goal of winning more than seven titles, their back-to-back championship run cements them as one of the best teams of all time. As James looks to capture his fifth title in year 21, the impact that Spoelstra and the Heat had on him continues to be a driving factor in his success.