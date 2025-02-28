  • home icon
Did LeBron James injure his hamstring? Latest injury update as Lakers star limps at the end of Timberwolves game

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 28, 2025 06:49 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James sparked concerns among LA Lakers fans after clutching at his right hamstring during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A Timberwolves player fouled him under the rim on a layup with two minutes left. James earned two free throws but limped before he made the attempts.

Here's the play:

The Lakers announcers also thought LeBron James was reaching for his hamstring. However, he continued to play.

James also tapped his left foot, which he has been managing because of a long-term ailment. However, he admitted it was a hamstring issue. Here's what he said:

“I’m good, we’ll see how i feel when i get up, but as far as hamstring, I’m straight.”
LeBron James finished the game and even jogged back to the tunnel, suggesting it could be a minor issue. The Lakers play on Friday against the LA Clippers, so it will be interesting to see if James plays on the second night of a back-to-back or rests after this injury.

