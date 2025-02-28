Did LeBron James injure his hamstring? Latest injury update as Lakers star limps at the end of Timberwolves game

LeBron James sparked concerns among LA Lakers fans after clutching at his right hamstring during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A Timberwolves player fouled him under the rim on a layup with two minutes left. James earned two free throws but limped before he made the attempts.

Ad

Here's the play:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers announcers also thought LeBron James was reaching for his hamstring. However, he continued to play.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James also tapped his left foot, which he has been managing because of a long-term ailment. However, he admitted it was a hamstring issue. Here's what he said:

“I’m good, we’ll see how i feel when i get up, but as far as hamstring, I’m straight.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

LeBron James finished the game and even jogged back to the tunnel, suggesting it could be a minor issue. The Lakers play on Friday against the LA Clippers, so it will be interesting to see if James plays on the second night of a back-to-back or rests after this injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback