Did LeBron James injure his hamstring? Latest injury update as Lakers star limps at the end of Timberwolves game

LeBron James sparked concerns among LA Lakers fans after clutching at his right hamstring during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A Timberwolves player fouled him under the rim on a layup with two minutes left. James earned two free throws but limped before he made the attempts.
Here's the play:
The Lakers announcers also thought LeBron James was reaching for his hamstring. However, he continued to play.
James also tapped his left foot, which he has been managing because of a long-term ailment. However, he admitted it was a hamstring issue. Here's what he said:
“I’m good, we’ll see how i feel when i get up, but as far as hamstring, I’m straight.”
LeBron James finished the game and even jogged back to the tunnel, suggesting it could be a minor issue. The Lakers play on Friday against the LA Clippers, so it will be interesting to see if James plays on the second night of a back-to-back or rests after this injury.
