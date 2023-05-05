Did LeBron James kiss Steph Curry? Debunking the rumors behind viral photo of two NBA superstars

Social media is buzzing over a photo of LeBron James kissing Steph Curry. The photo appears to be from their previous battles in the NBA Finals.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports Will Steph and Bron recreate this iconic moment after the Lakers Warriors series? Will Steph and Bron recreate this iconic moment after the Lakers Warriors series? 👀 https://t.co/AR3VKmTNqF

As expected, this photo quickly made waves all over the internet the second it was posted. Fans have continually shared the photo and given their thoughts on if LeBron James actually kissed Steph Curry.

Right now, the pair of future Hall of Famers are adding another chapter to their rivalry. The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers both pulled off upsets in round one, and are battling it out in round two. LeBron and company managed to steal Game 1 on the road, with the Warriors taking Game 2 in convincing fashion.

Is the photo of LeBron James kissing Steph Curry real or fake?

It does not take long to see that this photo of LeBron James and Steph Curry is fake. The account that posted it is all about paraody, and has done stuff like this before. Most recently by creating a fake school photo of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

The picture was likely created by AI, which is why it looks so real. It doesn't take much to tell that it is fake. For starters, if it were real, it would have gone viral long ago. Considering all the media coverage those Warriors vs Cavaliers finals got, a picture like this would have gotten out instantly. Instead, they are creating it now just to get a rise out of fans on Twitter.

Seeing how these pictures easily garner a lot of interaction, they'll likely keep popping up in the future. However, it seems unlikely that fans will ever truly take the bait. Especially when the photos are as outlandish as this one is.

After taking one look at the account who posted it, it's a clear giveaway that the photo is far from real.

