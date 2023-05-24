Will LeBron James retire after a sweep by the Nuggets? Taking a closer look at the King's comments

LeBron James' season has finally come to a close and fans are wondering what's next for "King James". There's a lot of concern regarding the four-time champion's future in the league, especially considering that he just got swept in the Western Conference finals and has shown signs of aging during this year's playoffs.

Having that in mind, LeBron James hinted at the possibility of him retiring after 20 long seasons. According to LeBron himself, he'll be considering retirement during the offseason. After being on the receiving end of a disappointing sweep in the WCF, James told the press that he has a lot to think about regarding whether or not he'd want to play again next season.

As of the time of this writing, James is yet to make any official announcement. What we can assume at the moment is that he's most likely upset about getting knocked out in the playoffs, thus his sudden sentiments of hanging up the laces. While LBJ showed signs of father time catching up to him, he's still very much capable of playing at an elite level in the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking at LeBron James' potential last game

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

The LA Lakers' season has come to a close after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets. Many Lakers fans are heartbroken and to make things worse, that Game 4 in the Crypto.com arena might be LeBron James' last game.

Having said that, it's a bit disappointing to see the "King" go down in such an unceremonious fashion, if it turns out to be his final game after all.

However, there are still a lot of good things to say about LBJ's potential last dance. On the verge of facing elimination, James gave it his all in an attempt to avoid getting swept.

During the 1st quarter of Game 4, LeBron had a nearly perfect quarter by shooting 100% from long distance and 84% overall. He started the game hot with 21 points, then added 10 more in the 2nd quarter.

His efforts gave Lakers fans hope of coming back from a 3-0 deficit. Ultimately, LA lost due to Nikola Jokic's unstoppable basketball prowess. While it wasn't the ending everyone was hoping to see, fans should still be proud of LeBron James.

He gave it his all, which resulted in him flirting with a triple-double. James put up 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on the night.

If that was LeBron's last game, then at least he walked out of the league with a spectacular performance for everyone to remember.

Poll : 0 votes