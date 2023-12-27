Did Luka Doncic make IG post saying he’s a ‘proud father’ of Devin Booker? Debunking viral rumor 

The Christmas Day games gave us another chapter of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns rivalry, but Luka Doncic got the edge this time on Devin Booker after a 50-point performance in a 128-114 win. Both athletes have been well known to trash-talk each other, and it gives a certain layer of entertainment value that basketball fans love and tune in to watch.

The NBA's newest rivalry revolving around Booker and Doncic stemmed from their 2022 NBA Western Conference Semifinals encounter. The tension escalated through banter, notable moments and a viral photo of the Slovenian star smirking at Booker during a Game 7 victory.

More so that Luka Doncic was passed on by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA draft to get Deandre Ayton as the first overall pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, as this rivalry got another chapter on Christmas Day with Luka Doncic getting the better of the competition, a viral photo was spread online that the four-time NBA All-Star posted on his Instagram an AI photo of him holding a child version of the Suns guard with the caption "Proud father of Devin Booker."

Expand Tweet

However, this is a post of NBA Centel, which is a parody account of NBA Central. Anything that NBA Centel posts is satirical. Just for the record, Doncic did not post any photo of him with Booker on his Instagram page.

Luka Doncic, Devin Booker respect each other

With the competitive juices flowing in the NBA, it may result in some exchanged words and jabs, but that is all part of the fun of basketball, according to Mavs' Luka Doncic. For him, he just loves to compete but respects the game and Devin Booker as the competitor that he is.

"I respect him a lot," Doncic said. "Like I said, I love his game. I love the pace of his game. He now has a new role as point guard, so I think he's becoming really good."

Booker also respects Doncic and what he brings to the table every time they play.

"Me and Luka's respect for each other has been mutual and at a high level since he came into the league," Booker said.

For the past 10 games that each team faced each other, the Dallas Mavericks have the edge over the Phoenix Suns as they won seven, including the Christmas Day matchup.