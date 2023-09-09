Did Luka Doncic play FIBA World Cup 2023 carrying an injury? Taking a closer look

Luka Doncic and Slovenia concluded their FIBA World Cup 2023 journey in seventh place by defeating Italy 89-85 on Saturday in the classification round.

Doncic came close to a triple-double with an impressive stat line of 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He logged 37 minutes of action.

After Slovenia's 100-84 defeat to Lithuania on Thursday, Doncic said his thigh was "not okay,"

"I do not know what to say," Doncic said about his injury. "It's not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA."

The Slovenian superstar initially suffered a thigh injury in March and underwent an MRI which showed no signs of significant damage.

Luka Doncic's injury is indeed a cause for concern, as the Dallas Mavericks are expected to heavily rely on him, especially after falling short of the playoffs last season.

Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekulic commended the Mavericks superstar for participating in the classification-round game, even though their chances of winning a medal had been dashed earlier.

“This shows his character that he likes basketball, that he loves basketball,” Sekulic said. “This shows a lot how serious he is when he plays for his country and that he plays with his heart.”

Slovenia had a demanding schedule to end its World Cup campaign, playing on consecutive nights following its 100-89 defeat to Canada in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

During the game against Canada, Doncic played nearly 30 minutes for 26 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. He was ejected in the middle of the fourth quarter after receiving two technical fouls.

Luka Doncic finished with 29 points, six rebounds and two assists in Serbia’s loss to Lithuania in the first classification-round game.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks’ preseason

As the World Cup chapter ended for the Slovenian superstar, he will shift his focus to the offseason, allocating time for continued rehabilitation and rest in preparation for the upcoming NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks made significant roster additions, bringing in Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes and Derrick Jones Jr. They also secured the return of Doncic’s backcourt partner, Kyrie Irving, and Dwight Powell.

In the NBA Draft, the Mavericks used their 12th overall pick to select big man Dereck Lively II.

The team will start its preseason with two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, scheduled for Oct. 5 and 7. This will be followed by a game against Luka Doncic's former team, Real Madrid, on Oct. 10. The Mavs' final preseason game will be on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Pistons.

The Mavericks will officially kick off their regular season on Oct. 25, going up against the San Antonio Spurs and the top pick of the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama.

Their first regular-season home game will take place on Oct. 27 against Irving's former team, the Brooklyn Nets.