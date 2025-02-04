Did Luka Doncic really buy a $15m mansion? Journalist addresses Chandler Parsons claim with property records

A day after the Luka Doncic trade was announced, Chandler Parsons claimed on "Run It Back" that the star guard had just bought a $15 million house in Dallas. According to Parsons, Doncic "cried" after finding out that he'd no longer be a resident of the city as he had been traded to the LA Lakers.

On Monday, Parsons' claim was challenged by Andrew Joseph of USA Today. According to the journalist, Doncic last purchased a house five years ago.

"At least according to property records, Luka hasn't purchased a house recently. Just the $3.7M home he bought in 2020," Joseph tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Joseph dug deep to verify the accuracy of Parsons' claim. In a follow-up tweet, he went into detail and speculated on why Parsons could have said that on TV.

"MLS updates immediately, so I cross-checked the Dallas-area home sales of $8M+ over the past 4 months. Nothing tied to Luka. Also, ESPN’s article today said Luka was just starting to house hunt. Seems like Parsons had bad info in a game of telephone lol," Joseph tweeted.

Expand Tweet

If Joseph's claim is true, Parsons may have heard some exaggerated version of events as it pertains to Doncic's real estate pursuits. The next house that the Slovenian guard now has to look at is in Los Angeles.

Joseph also responded to some curious netizens who decided to do some digging of their own. The USA Today writer was asked by one user about the number of homes "for sale in the Dallas area."

"Only like 12 closed recently of $8M+, so it didn’t take too long," Joseph wrote.

Expand Tweet

Doncic has not commented on Parsons' claims. However, the homework done by a journalist might have unraveled his story about the $15 million house.

Luka Doncic pens heartfelt farewell to his home of over six years

Despite all the reports of friction between Luka Doncic and the Mavericks front office, he wrote an emotional farewell message to Dallas and posted it on X on Sunday.

"As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home," Doncic wrote.

Expand Tweet

Doncic closed by calling Dallas a "special place" where he found "special fans."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback