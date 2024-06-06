"Did Luka lose 10 pounds overnight?" - NBA fans perplexed as Luka Doncic appears noticeably fitter after 6-day hiatus before NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks had almost a week's worth of days off, and fans think Luka Doncic has taken full advantage of it. The wait is over as Game 1 of the NBA Finals is here Thursday, and to hype their fans, the Mavs released a clip of their team warming up ahead of tipoff.

In particular, the Mavs posted a clip featuring the Slovenian superstar practicing his jumpers with the team's coaching staff while on the Boston Celtics' homecourt at the TD Garden.

Observant fans who've seen the video all seemed to notice that the Mavs star looks thinner.

"Did Luka lose 10 pounds overnight. He looks lean," @keenanrivals wondered.

"Luka looks good. Finley knew to take that beer away from him after the WCF," @SweatyCuh tweeted.

"Luka looks more healthy with 6 days off," @antmaykash added.

Meanwhile, other Mavericks fans were simply hyped to see Luka looking locked in for his first NBA Finals appearance.

"My GOAT is locked in," @itsAchlyy chimed in.

"It's Luka's league now," @dirknovocane predicted.

Luka Doncic responds to Chandler Parsons comments on his relationship with ex-teammate Kristaps Porzingis

The NBA Finals matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics features matchups between several ex-teammates. Most notably, Kyrie Irving once played with the Celtics' young stars while Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were briefly teammates on the Mavs.

While talking about these connections, Chandler Parsons said on "Run it Back" that Doncic and Porzingis ended up developing a beef while they were teammates. He claimed that Luka did not like playing with the Latvian big man.

Naturally, the media asked Doncic about Parsons' claims, and the Mavs star refuted the idea. According to him, he and Porzingis have a good relationship and that he is wondering why anyone would think or say that the opposite is true.

Additionally, he said that he and Parsons barely talk, so he isn't sure how the former NBA player had the information.

This series of events could end up leading to an unexpected beef between Luka Doncic and Chandler Parsons as Parson responded on X.

In his post, Parsons clarified that Luka was never his source. He also added that it was clear to see that the two stars never developed any chemistry in Dallas.

Doncid hasn't responded to Parsons, but that could take a while as the Slovenian star looks locked in on helping his team win a championship.

When did Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis play together?

Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks by the New York Knicks midway through the 2018-19 season but he did not play for them immediately due to an ACL injury. He debuted for the Mavs in the 2019-20 season, as he and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a 43-32 record and their first playoff appearance since 2015-16.

That postseason run did not last long as they were eliminated by the LA Clippers in the first round after six games. Porzingis remained in Dallas until 2022, when he was traded midseason to the Washington Wizards.