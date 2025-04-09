"Did you make it to your 4:am twerk session?": NBA fans react to Ashton Hall’s BTS from “late night” Miami Heat appearance

The Miami Heat recently hosted viral social media user Ashton Hall, who has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram for his mourning routine videos, at the Kaseya Center in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The Miami Heat pulled out all the stops as Hall sat courtside, with the team's mascot, Burnie, doing an impression of Hall's viral routine where he dunks his face in Saratoga water.

Because of his attendance at the game, which tipped off at 7:30 p.m. ET, Hall wound up doing a video showing his afternoon routine prior to departing for the arena.

In it, he can be seen doing his usual routine, with the video starting at 5 p.m. instead of his usual 5 a.m. routine.

NBA fans were quick to weigh in, with some cracking jokes about Ashton Hall's expense, and others praising him for his consistency:

"Buddy spends all day and all night in a routine," - One joked.

A surprising number of NBA fans seemed to have thoughts on Hall not wearing socks to the Miami Heat game:

"Shoes with no socks should be illegal," - One wrote.

"Put some fkn socks on bruh. I know the dogs barkin," - Another joked.

Miami Heat preparing for high-stakes game against the Chicago Bulls as both teams jockey for position in the Eastern Conference

With Ashton Hall in attendance on Monday, the Miami Heat won 117-105 over Philly to push their regular season record to 36-43.

Currently, the team is tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls, who have the same record.

While both teams have already clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament, the big question between now and the end of the regular season is where both teams will finish in the standings.

Whichever team captures the ninth seed will have home-court advantage in the 9/10 play-in game, while the loser is forced to play in the win-or-go-home game on the road.

On Wednesday, the two teams will battle it out at the United Center as they both look to gain an edge in the standings.

While the game won't be the only deciding factor in which team winds up in ninth place, and which team ends up in tenth place, the losing team will face some pressure over their remaining regular-season games if they want to move into ninth.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with the game airing on local networks, as well as NBA League Pass.

