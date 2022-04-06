“Did missing the playoffs damage Michael Jordan’s legacy?” - Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James missing the playoff doesn’t hurt his legacy

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and the elimination of his team without making the Play-In tournament this year has damaged his legacy, according to folks in the media.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, former NFL star Shannon Sharpe spoke about how the Lakers missing the postseason this year hasn't damaged King James' legacy. Sharpe said:

"For me, I don't think it damages it. The league is getting better. I believe the players are more talented than ever before, the talent is spread out. Michael Jordan missed the playoffs twice. Did missing the playoffs damage Michael Jordan's legacy?"

The Lakers, after their loss to the Phoenix Suns, have officially been eliminated this season as they failed to make the Play-In tournament this year, despite coming into the season with championship aspirations.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"It doesn't damage it. When Jordan missed the playoffs twice, did that damage his legacy?" @ShannonSharpe on whether missing the playoffs hurts LeBron's legacy:"It doesn't damage it. When Jordan missed the playoffs twice, did that damage his legacy?" .@ShannonSharpe on whether missing the playoffs hurts LeBron's legacy:"It doesn't damage it. When Jordan missed the playoffs twice, did that damage his legacy?" https://t.co/pQYyvngRRj

LeBron James in Year 19

King James against the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has earned the moniker of being an iron man. He is in his 19th season and has hardly had a serious injury. This has also translated to his performances as King James is still very much the king of the NBA's mountaintop at age 37.

It's almost unfathomable to even think of a player being in his 19th season in the league to be competing for the scoring title, but King James is doing so. He leads the league in scoring at the moment by averaging over 30 points per game and is battling with the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the scoring title.

James would be the favorite to win the MVP award had his team been more competent this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Through 37,000, LeBron James is now the youngest player to reach every round number milestone in pts:



1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K, 37K

What makes this even more remarkable is that James is being played as the center by coach Frank Vogel. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he is still averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting over 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc.

James has averaged a career-high number of shots (8 per game) from beyond the arc this season as he is focusing on doing most of his damage from range rather than endurine clanging and banging while attacking the rim inside the arc.

While the Lakers have definitely had a disappointing season with their atrocious defense and lack of chemistry between the players, LeBron James continues to re-write the history books by breaking numerous records and cementing himself as arguably the greatest player of all time.

Therefore, any notion of this season affecting King James' legacy is a bit premature considering his output for the franchise at age 37 and in his 19th season in the league.

Edited by Arnav