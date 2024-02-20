Did Nets fire Sean Marks? Brooklyn's GM reportedly in hot water following Jacque Vaughn's exit

The Brooklyn Nets are the latest team to make some changes to their team's structure but it seems they aren't done yet as their GM Sean Marks' job is also reportedly in peril. The Nets started by firing head coach Jacque Vaughn after a 21-33 record prior to the All-Star break.

At the moment, Sean Marks remains as the general manager of the Nets but he is reportedly in hot water. Vaughn is the third head coach to be replaced under Marks' tenure which started in 2016.

They started with Kenny Atkinson, who made his debut as an NBA head coach the same year that Marks was signed as a GM. Atkinson stepped down in 2020 after a record of 118-190. Vaughn, who was a Nets assistant at the time, was briefly named the interim head coach but resumed his position as assistant after Steve Nash was hired as the new head coach.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nash coached the Nets from 2020-2022 and achieved a record of 94-67. He was then fired on Oct. 2022 which allowed Vaughn to become the team's official head coach. Vaughn had a total record of 64-65 as a head coach before being fired.

Also read: 5 candidates who can replace Jacque Vaughn as Brooklyn Nets next head coach ft. Mike Budenholzer

Taking a look at the Nets' performance under Sean Marks as the GM

Sean Marks signed on as the Brooklyn Nets GM in 2016 as the team entered a rebuilding phase after the Deron Williams-Joe Johnson era.

Marks took a slower approach to rebuilding the team. His efforts were impeded by the fact that they had previously traded several of their first-round picks to the Boston Celtics to acquire veterans Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

They struggled at the start of Marks' tenure but were able to get back into the playoffs during the 2018-19 season. The following offseason, they acquired Kevin Durant in a sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors.

The acquisition of KD was the first step for Sean Marks and the Nets to build a big 3. The next superstar they landed was Kyrie Irving, who signed with them through free agency before the start of the 2019-20 season.

In January 2021, they were involved in a four-team deal that allowed them to acquire James Harden who had become disgruntled with the Houston Rockets. That same year, they had their deepest playoff run in the Sean Marks era, going all the way to the conference semi-finals where they took on the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. They ended up losing in seven games in that series, with the final game going into overtime.

The Nets did make the playoffs in 2021-22 and 2022-23 but both these runs ended before they could even get past the first round.

This season, the Nets are eleventh in the East and are at risk of missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.