Did Nuggets record lowest scoring quarter in NBA playoffs? Denver’s brutal collapse vs OKC Thunder in 1st qtr explored

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets turned in a dismal scoring performance that came close to being the lowest scoring quarter in NBA playoffs history. In the opening stanza of Game 4, which was held on their home floor, the Nuggets coughed up just eight points while the Thunder poured in 17.

Ad

In their 92-87 Game 4 loss, Denver ended up making history — the wrong kind, that is:

"INSANE FACT: The Nuggets just scored the 2nd-fewest points in a playoff quarter in NBA history — 8 points," one fan pointed out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The dubious record of lowest-scoring quarter in NBA playoff history is held by the 2015-16 Boston Celtics, who put up just seven points in the first quarter of Game 2 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets' offense was an eyesore in the first 12 minutes of Game 4 on Sunday. Of their 20 attempts from the field, they made just two. Both of these were 2-point buckets, as Denver's three-point shooters like Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon went 0-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Ad

The only silver lining in terms of Denver's first-quarter scoring attempts was their free throw shooting — they went 4-for-6 from the charity stripe. The Nuggets, however, went into a particularly rough dry spell as the quarter neared its end.

Their last made field goal in the quarter was a Jamal Murray layup with 5:06 left. Then, with just three minutes to go, all of their field goal attempts came from deep — and each of them resulted in a miss.

Ad

The Nuggets finished with 31.3% shooting from the field (24.4% from three-point territory). Certainly, their miserable scoring performance will be on top of their priorities heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets HC on OKC Thunder nearly holding team to lowest scoring quarter in NBA playoffs: "That was a mentally tough win"

During the post-game media availability, interim Nuggets head coach David Adelman recognized the physical and mental effort of the Thunder, who have now tied the series at 2-2:

Ad

"Give them credit, man," Adelman said of the Thunder. "That was a mentally tough win. We were all dealing with the same situation, [and] they came out on top."

Expand Tweet

Though it's highly unlikely that the Nuggets will turn in another eight-point quarter, they'll have to find ways to ensure more efficient production when the series swings back to Oklahoma City in Game 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More