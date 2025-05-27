Did Pacers fan stab 2 Knicks supporters during Game 2? Looking at ECF rivalry turning violent in Indiana

The Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks rivalry has been one of the most exciting storylines of this year's NBA postseason. With Indiana winning last year's series and the team stealing Games 1 & 2 on the road this year, tension has been at an all-time high between the two fan bases.

However, per Fox59 which covers central Indiana, a 24-year-old man named Jarrett Funke has been arrested and charged with three felonies for stabbing two Knicks fans at a brewery during Friday's Game 2 of the Pacers's Eastern Conference finals series.

The report said that Funke initiated an altercation with two New York Knicks fans, knocking one of the men's hats to the ground several times. While the accused was kicked out of the establishment and taken outside, he then reportedly came back, re-engaging the same two Knicks fans on the brewery's outdoor patio.

The outlet cited eyewitness reports from several individuals who witnessed the altercation, who accused Funke of being, quote, "the primary aggressor" in an altercation that turned physical.

During the incident, Jarrett Funke stabbed one man in the back and cut the other's leg before attempting to leave.

He has since been booked on three felony charges, with his first court appearance set for this afternoon in Hamilton County.

Indiana Pacers look to take commanding 3-1 lead tonight in action-packed Eastern Conference finals series

The news of Jarrett Funke being charged with three felonies for stabbing two New York Knicks fans comes just hours before tip-off for tonight's highly anticipated Game 4.

In Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers managed to pull off a jaw-dropping comeback that saw them snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat in the closing moments, before then sealing the win with a big performance in overtime.

On the heels of the stunning win, Indiana wound up stealing Game 2 on the road as well, putting the pressure on the Knicks as the series shifted to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Games 3 and 4.

After posting a 24-17 record on the road throughout the regular season, Tom Thibodeau's Knicks managed to pick up a 114-109 win in Game 3, staving off a 3-0 deficit.

The two sides will battle it out in Game 3 on Tuesday, with the Pacers looking to extend their lead to 3-1 and the Knicks looking to even things up before heading back to New York for Game 5.

Given the tension between the two teams and the latest news regarding the violence that has manifested from this rivalry, expect enhanced security throughout the remainder of the series.

